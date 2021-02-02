DOT advises Wisconsinites without an ID to get one now ahead of primary election

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles is advising Wisconsin residents to make sure they have proper identification to vote in this month’s primary election on Feb. 16.
Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote should start the process now, a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The most common forms of identification used to vote are driver’s licenses or IDs. The Wisconsin Election Commissions said other forms of identification, like military or student ID cards, are valid as well. Other valid forms of ID can be found on the WEC’s website.
Federally compliant REAL IDs, which are another form of identification in Wisconsin, are not required to vote, the release said.
Requirements of obtaining a state ID can be found on the DOT’s website.
If all document requirements can’t be fulfilled on time, Wisconsinites can go through the ID Petition Process to obtain a receipt valid for voting in the meantime.
The DMV offers the IDPP service for free, and IDs for voting purposes for free. For more information, call the DMV at 844-588-1069.