Don't think you can afford a Catholic education? Think again

The educational journey from kindergarten through high school and beyond paints a picture of your child’s future. The path to success can be faith-filled, impactful, safe and stable. Siena Catholic Schools of Racine will not only partner with your family on this journey, but help make it a reality.

We believe that when you give students the right foundation, they’re able to grow beyond measure. So, while our stats do measure up to some of the best in the state and the country, we also value the heights our students reach on a personal, spiritual, and communal level. Because when they’re rooted in faith and tradition, they’re able to grow in mind, body, and faith.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine unites the area’s five Catholic elementary schools (John Paul II Academy, Our Lady of Grace Academy, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Lucy Catholic School, St. Rita Catholic School) and one high school (St. Catherine’s), and is guided by a shared mission, shared values and a shared vision.

Our Mission

We ignite a spirit of excellence in faith, knowledge and service, inspiring students to be who God created them to be.

Our Vision

Rooted in Christ’s teachings, our graduates are prepared to be successful leaders in college, career, community and the Church.

Our Values

Service: We serve God’s children through Catholic education.

Education: We educate the whole child in mind, body and spirit.

Tradition: We honor our Dominican roots through prayer, study, service and community.

Innovation: We develop innovative thinkers and problem solvers.

Collaboration: We work with families, parishes and partners to build and strengthen communities.

Excellence: We strive for excellence in all we do.

If you don’t think that you can afford a Catholic education, think again.

Financial aid is available to all Siena families to help offset the cost of tuition and the amount of aid offered is dependent upon the results of the application.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine partners with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to offer tuition assistance through the Racine Parental Choice Program (RPCP). RPCP covers the cost of tuition at 100% for grades K4-8 and around 75% for grades 9-12.

The Siena Promise Scholarship is also available to students in good standing who have attended a Siena Catholic school or participated in a Siena religious education program for at least three years. This $2,500 scholarship is renewable for all four years of high school, totaling $10,000.

Many other scholarships are also available. The average award is $1,000 with some being as much as $3,000. Several are renewable for up to four years.

Siena Catholic Schools of Racine is committed to providing an exceptional college- and life-preparatory Catholic education to students regardless of a family’s circumstances. Let’s brighten and pave your child’s path to success.

