 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't go swimming today: Racine's beaches closed due to 'high waves and dangerous currents'
0 Comments
alert top story

Don't go swimming today: Racine's beaches closed due to 'high waves and dangerous currents'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — North Beach and Zoo Beach will be closed today (Wednesday, Sept. 1) and Thursday due to “hazardous beach conditions,” including “high waves and dangerous currents that can result in significant bodily harm and injury,” according to an alert issued by the City of Racine Public Health Department.

The hazard is expected to remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An alert from from the National Weather Service said that wave heights are expected to reach 5 feet.

By Thursday evening, NWS predicted wave heights would be back down to about 1 foot, creating a “low swim risk.” A “low swim risk” is expected to continue through the weekend.

Four people, including three children, have died so far in 2021 in Lake Michigan off of Racine’s beaches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News