Don't go swimming today: Racine's beaches closed due to 'high waves and dangerous currents'

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

RACINE — North Beach and Zoo Beach will be closed today (Wednesday, Sept. 1) and Thursday due to “hazardous beach conditions,” including “high waves and dangerous currents that can result in significant bodily harm and injury,” according to an alert issued by the City of Racine Public Health Department.

The hazard is expected to remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An alert from from the National Weather Service said that wave heights are expected to reach 5 feet.

By Thursday evening, NWS predicted wave heights would be back down to about 1 foot, creating a “low swim risk.” A “low swim risk” is expected to continue through the weekend.

Four people, including three children, have died so far in 2021 in Lake Michigan off of Racine’s beaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0