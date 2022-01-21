Don't expect new local mandates, even as Racine County officials encourage vaccines & masks as deaths rise

RACINE — With nearly half of Racine residents still not vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Cory Mason pleaded with the public to get vaccinated, noting that the pandemic has killed 44 people in the county since Dec. 25. That’s twice as many deaths as the same period last year.

Compared with previous outbreaks of the highly contagious virus that has brought about the most devastating pandemic in nearly a century, Mason and other officials said Friday the current accelerating death rate is claiming younger victims and is killing people faster, sometimes within days of them becoming sick.

Mason joined officials from local governmental agencies, health care systems and others Friday in urging people to get vaccinated, to wear face masks and to practice social distancing.

Officials stopped short, however, of announcing new initiatives to combat the pandemic: Racine County will not impose a face mask mandate on the general public; the City of Racine will not issue citations for violating its mask mandate; and Racine Unified will not shift to universal online learning so that students and staff can stay home.

Instead, officials renewed their pleas for public cooperation in embracing safety guidelines that have been in place for the better part of two years.

“Together, I think we can get through this,” Mason said. “But we all need to do our part.”

Joining the mayor during a Friday morning online news conference were Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht. Also in attendance were leaders of Ascension All Saints Hospital and Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Dr. Raj Thota, chief regional medical officer for Advocate Aurora, said that 93% of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, which puts them at greater risk of complications and death from the upper respiratory infection.

Thota urged all eligible adults and children to get vaccinated and to get booster shots when they can. Visit vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233 to find a place to get vaccinated against COVID-19 near you.

Noting that hospital staff are overworked and fatigued, he said: “I know you’re all tired of this pandemic. We are, too. But help us to help you.”

Limited resources, fast-acting variant

The new push for public cooperation comes as Racine County experiences a deadly new surge of COVID cases.

According to state health records, Racine County since mid-November has averaged 300 new cases a day and rising, up from just 2 per day in June. A new daily record was set Jan. 3, when 1,136 county residents tested positive.

The total number of COVID deaths in the county since mid-November is 95, bringing the new total to 586, as of Friday.

Of the 44 who have died in Racine since Christmas, Mason said some of them were relatively young, in their 20s and 30s. In the same period last year, Racine recorded only 21 deaths from COVID.

Dr. Janice Litza, chief medical officer for Ascension All Saints, said many patients also seem to be succumbing more quickly to the omicron strain of COVID. Sometimes within just a few days, patients suffer complications that prove fatal.

“They get very critical very quickly,” Litza said. “It’s much faster.”

Health care officials urged people to stay home if they are sick, and to only go to the emergency room if their symptoms become life-threatening.

No virtual learning planned

Gallien and Albrecht both said they are enforcing face mask mandates for students and staff. Neither, however, is considering shifting to online learning at home, which was widely implemented last year to avoid spreading the virus on campuses.

Albrecht said the nature of technical education requires a certain amount of hands-on training that cannot be accomplished with online instruction.

Gallien said keeping kids in school for face-to-face instruction is important for the children and is convenient for their parents who otherwise would face child-care challenges.

“Our families depend on us,” Gallien said, “and our families need to go to work.”

No fines for the unmasked

Mason said the city continues to receive complaints periodically about violations of its order requiring people to wear face masks indoors. Rather than issue citations and seek penalties, he said, officials will continue to work on educating violators about the importance of wearing masks.

Much of the public reluctance to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions is based on misinformation and misunderstanding, the mayor said.

Mason noted that only about 50% of Racine residents are vaccinated. Among African-American residents specifically, the vaccination rate is even lower, around 30%.

“More than ever,” he said, “we need everyone to do their part.”

Delagrave said the county would not consider a similar face mask mandate in the rest of Racine County. But he said masks are mandatory inside county government buildings to control the spread of COVID.

Delagrave would not elaborate on his reasons for not seeking countywide protection.

“Racine County has always come together in crises,” he said. “I know that we’re going to come together.”

