RACINE — With preparations underway for the Downtown Racine ice rink to open to the public — weather depending — in the next two weeks, Downtown Racine Corporation is seeking volunteers and donations to keep the rink operational and successful.
The rink was well used during its inaugural season last year, according to Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation. She reported that during last year's season there were 614 ice skate rentals in total. And that number does not account for all the skaters who brought their own skates to the rink.
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it was watching kids ice skate for the first time — the smiles on their faces were priceless. The best part about the rink is that it allows children to enjoy a winter activity they normally would not have access to,” Kruse said.
To keep the rink's success going, DRC is currently accepting new or slightly used ice skates. Women's skates are the most needed, Kruse said. Skate donations may be dropped off at the DRC office, 425 Main St.
“I was overwhelmed by the ice skate donations last year, and hope the community comes together again to ensure the rink is a success,” Kruse said.
Volunteers are also needed to work at the rink's warming and skate rental station Friday through Sunday. Volunteers are invited to sign up for as many four-hour shifts as they like.
Monetary donations are also being accepted to go toward providing free skate rentals every Friday through Sunday, as well as maintaining the ice rink seven days a week. Business sponsorships, which include banner recognition on the ice rink, are also available, and start at $250.
To sign up to volunteer, go to www.racinedowntown.com/volunteer. To make monetary donations, go to facebook.com/racinedowntown. For more information, contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
To learn more about the rink, including when it will open, free skate rental hours and rink events scheduled throughout the winter, go to racinedowntown.com.
