How to Help

To sign up to volunteer at the Downtown skating rink, go to www.racinedowntown.com/volunteer.

To make monetary donations, go to facebook.com/racinedowntown. For more information, contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.

To learn more about the rink, including when it will open, free skate rental hours and rink events scheduled throughout the winter, go to racinedowntown.com.