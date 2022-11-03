Donations needed to help Love Inc. feed families in Racine County this Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON — The nonprofit group Love Inc. is looking for help to provide donated meals to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday season.

As many as 300 families from western Racine County will be served this year with dinners of turkey or ham, plus all the fixings to feed a typical family of 4 to 6 people.

Families should register in advance to receive a meal, by calling 262-763-6226.

Based at 466 S. Pine St. in Burlington, Love Inc. offers services for low-income families and others in need in western Racine County, with a thrift store, food pantry and other services.

The nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help to meet the needs of families this Thanksgiving. Donations are needed of canned sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, boxed potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, gravy mix, and baked desserts.

Donations can be dropped off until Nov. 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the organization's food pantry at 466 S. Pine St.

Cash donations also are being accepted, with $35 generally enough to provide a complete meal for one family.

Love Inc. served 288 families on Thanksgiving last year, but officials anticipate increased need this year.

Registered families can pick up their donated meals — ready to cook at home — between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Families unable to register in advance can still contact Love Inc. about possible assistance by calling 262-763-6226. Go to www.love-inc.net for more information.