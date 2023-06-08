While Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin strives to have a three-day supply of available blood for local hospitals, the organization currently has less than a one-day supply — prompting an emergency plea for donations.

Versiti has seen a “drastic drop” in scheduled appointments, with nearly 2,500 available during the next week, according to a news release from the organization.

All blood types are needed, but types O-positive and O-negative are most in demand.

O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is unknown.

Not only does the shortage put people’s lives at risk, but it also limits the ability to respond to an unexpected need.

About 25% of blood collections come from high school and college partners, so when it’s summer vacation, those blood drives aren’t happening.

“While we anticipate this dip every year, we are also seeing fewer first-time donors walking through our doors, which is adding to an already dangerous situation,” stated Dr. Alcinda Flowers, associate medical director at Versiti, in the release.

Versiti estimates that about 20% of its donors are first-time donors, but more than 50% of those donors only donate once.

With an aging donor base and increased need, first-time blood donors are needed.

“The younger generation has not been as motivated to donate blood as the older generations,” said Kristin Paltzer, Versiti’s public relations manager. “We’re trying to engage those who are donors to encourage them to come back, and engage those who are new donors to make a commitment to come in and donate once or twice this year.”

Paltzer said the organization typically sees dips in donations around major holidays, such as Memorial Day weekend, when people are more likely to be traveling.

“Our donations are going to kind of hit a cliff, that is something that happens every summer,” she said.

Flowers called summer “trauma season” in the medical world.

Summer brings vacations and festivals, and a higher possibility for accidents and gun violence — which may require blood to be available.

Every two seconds, someone needs blood to survive, and one donation can save up to three lives.

About 40% of Americans can donate blood, but only about 3% do.

Blood donations are used to help victims of traumatic accidents, patients who have received organ transplants or those fighting diseases like cancer.

How to help

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 877-BE-A-HERO (877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Versiti locations in southeastern Wisconsin include:

Mount Pleasant: 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive

Kenosha: 8064 39th Ave.

Greenfield: 7210 W. Edgerton Ave.

Milwaukee: 638 North 18th St.

Waukesha: 2111 Springdale Road

Wauwatosa: 8733 Watertown Plank Road

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors who are 16.

Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

The donation process, including registration and testing, takes about an hour.

“Our loyal donors continue to hear our pleas and roll up their sleeves, for which we are extremely grateful,” Flowers said. “However, if every eligible donor could pledge to donate at least twice by the end of the year and encourage a friend or family member to give blood donation a try as well, the impact on the local blood supply would be significant.”