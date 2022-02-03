Donations for Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus matched up to $75,000

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society recently announced that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll are matching all donations made to its Racine Campus this year up to $75,000.

“We are so very grateful for the generosity of the Ruuds, as well as Ted and Nancy, who have championed our work in the Racine community,” said Alison Kleibor, WHS executive vice president. “These incredible donors are not only directly helping animals and families in need in Racine County, but also helping to inspire additional gifts to support this lifesaving work.”

The WHS Racine Campus, 8900 16th St., opened its new facility in March 2020. The shelter is currently open for stray and surrender intake, but is temporarily closed for adoptions due to Covid-related staffing challenges. Animals ready for adoption are transported to the Milwaukee Campus for placement. Animals in the adoption program have as long as it takes to find a new home.

WHS is also offering youth programs in 2021 at the Racine Campus. Programs range from winter camp, birthday parties, scout nights and field trips to its popular Kids Night Out program on Friday evenings. Program information can be found at wihumane.org/for-kids.

To support the animals and families of Racine County, go to wihumane.org or contact Stephanie Nespoli at 262-554-6699 x5009 or snespoli@wihumane.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0