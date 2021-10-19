Donald Ford becomes 16th Wisconsinite in 50 years to receive this Department of Defense award

Retired Col. Mike Williams, emeritus Wisconsin chairman of ESGR, said he remembered Ford being active at ESGR events including annual awards banquets, golf events and member training.

“Don, it’s really a pleasure and honor for me to be here today representing the Department of Defense, and being able to present this very, very special award to you recognizing over 20 years of service, working for the Department of Defense as an ESGR volunteer,” Williams said.

Williams recalled one of Ford’s greatest interests as visiting military guard and reserve units in southeast Wisconsin and doing at least an annual briefing for members informing them of what their responsibilities to their employers were in the event that they had to leave for military training or for state or national mobilizations.

“Don did an absolutely outstanding job with that,” Williams said. “He was very vigilant, he was very precise and he was very timely in submitting reports to me on his unit visitations. That’s where I really first got to meet Don and really understand what a great patriot he is, what a great role model he was for me … and I know many, many other people that served in our military.”

