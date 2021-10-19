Donald Ford becomes 16th Wisconsinite in 50 years to receive this Department of Defense award

RACINE — An Ascension All Saints Hospital patient was so surprised Monday morning that he was at a loss for words.
Donald Ford, a patient at the hospital, 3801 Spring St., received the Lifetime Achievement Award and a challenge coin from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, part of the U.S. Department of Defense.
When asked how he felt about receiving the award and challenge coin, Ford had just two words: He said he was “honored” and “humbled.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award is given at the discretion of the ESGR state chair. It’s only been awarded 16 times in the last 50 years to commemorate significant achievement in promoting ESGR objectives. The recipient must be a member for at least 20 years.
A challenge coin is a specially designed coin often given to people in the military to honor them for special achievements.
Ford spent decades of his life to serving the U.S. Army and the ESGR. Ford’s friends and family were in attendance at the surprise award ceremony Monday in the Garden of Hope in front of the hospital.
An ‘outstanding’ career
Retired Lt. Col. Del Halverson, who is also a member of the ESGR, said he’s been a lifelong friend of Ford’s.
Ford, 91, joined the Army as a young man, Halverson said, and in 1952 Ford went to Officer Candidate School. He then attended infantry Officer Candidate School and, after graduation, was assigned to a division at Fort Ord, the former U.S. Army post on Monterey Bay of the Pacific Ocean coast in California.
Ford completed his military active duty and joined the Reserves, finishing about 30 years of service. He was eventually inducted into the Infantry OCS Hall of Fame.
“His career was outstanding,” Halverson said. “He’s a full colonel, one grade below a general officer. He commanded a brigade, that’s one level below a division, and ended his career as a chief of staff of the 84th division.”
Ford and his wife, Rita, had four children together.
“They raised an absolute lovely, lovely family,” Halverson said.
Ford also was athletic director at Case and Horlick high schools. The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association inducted Ford into its Hall of Fame in 2013.
“Then, because he had nothing else to do, he joined the Military Officers Association (of America), and became the state chair and was very active in that organization,” Halverson said.
Retired Col. Mike Williams, emeritus Wisconsin chairman of ESGR, said he remembered Ford being active at ESGR events including annual awards banquets, golf events and member training.
“Don, it’s really a pleasure and honor for me to be here today representing the Department of Defense, and being able to present this very, very special award to you recognizing over 20 years of service, working for the Department of Defense as an ESGR volunteer,” Williams said.
Williams recalled one of Ford’s greatest interests as visiting military guard and reserve units in southeast Wisconsin and doing at least an annual briefing for members informing them of what their responsibilities to their employers were in the event that they had to leave for military training or for state or national mobilizations.
“Don did an absolutely outstanding job with that,” Williams said. “He was very vigilant, he was very precise and he was very timely in submitting reports to me on his unit visitations. That’s where I really first got to meet Don and really understand what a great patriot he is, what a great role model he was for me … and I know many, many other people that served in our military.”