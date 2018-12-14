CHICAGO — A federal court has decided that a Green Bay Packers fan from Mount Pleasant will not be allowed to wear his Packers gear if wishes to attend the Bears pregame warmup at Soldier Field this Sunday.
The decision was made Thursday by Judge Joan Gottschall of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division.
“Being on the opposing team's sideline implies an association with the opposing team while standing in the end zone mere feet away from Bears players warming up suggests to the average football fan something much more out of place," Judge Joan Gottschall stated in the decision.
First Amendment lawsuit
Russell Beckman — a Green Bay native — filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the Chicago Bears stating that his free speech was limited after he was was denied entry to a Bears pregame warmup in 2016 because he was wearing Green Bay Packer gear.
While the final decision remains in the litigation stage in federal court — and with the Packers playing the Bears this Sunday — Beckman filed a temporary order earlier this month asking for permission to wear his Packers gear during this Sunday's Bears pregame.
According to the original filed paperwork, Beckman has had season tickets at Soldier Field since 2003. As a perk of holding season tickets, ticket holders are given points they may use to gain admission to the team's pregame warmup sessions.
During the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Beckman alleges that he and a companion were allowed to stand on the edge of the field during the warmups. Beckman wore Packers gear and had no problem.
However, in 2016, Beckman received rules that said that no one attending the pre-game warmups would be allowed to wear opposing team's gear. Beckman made calls and sent emails to Bear's ticket office staff, but was told he would not be allowed entry if he wore Packers gear.
Beckman said he was would wear his green and gold anyway, but on Dec. 18, 2016, he was denied entry for wearing Packers gear.
The Bears contend that prohibiting opposing team attire during the pre-game "advances the Bears' business interest."
“The Bears appear to believe that seeing a person wearing Packers gear in the Bears' end zones will hamper their fans' enjoyment of the game,” Gottschall's decision stated.
