Don’t rely on GoFundMe; get renters insurance, Racine Fire Department advises

Nearly half of all American renters, 45.1%, are considered “rent-burdened,” meaning they spend at least 30% of their income on rent and utilities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Fewer than four in 10 American renters have renters insurance.

That held especially, and unfortunately, true after the Feb. 25 fire that destroyed The Maples apartments on the 2300 block of Anthony Lane. Of the 16 units, only one of the leasers had renters insurance, according to the Racine Fire Department.

Not only were those individuals forced into crisis overnight, they likely won’t recoup the thousands of dollars’ worth of lost property.

“The human side of this story is noteworthy,” Racine Fire Department Capt. Craig Ford said in an email. The fire at The Maples “quantifies a concern shared by City of Racine fire investigators and firefighters. After the fire has been extinguished, we learn far too often that tenants do not having renters insurance ...

“Affected individuals and families often receive emergency shelter from the Red Cross along with a few basic necessities. This emergency relief is intended to last just a few days.”

Alexis Kirshner, who was displaced along with her boyfriend and three young children, said that $515 from the Red Cross was spent within a day.

Not having renters insurance is a mistake Darion Fondon, another former Maples resident, said he will “never make again.”

Several of those displaced set up GoFundMe crowdfunding pages, hoping community members will support their needs during their crises. Ford said this is not the best way to go.

“Rather than relying on GoFundMe pages, tenants with renters insurance could have an insurance company addressing their loss and needs,” Ford said.

The cause of the fire at The Maples remains unconfirmed. It likely started in the basement of the building, RFD officials have said.

