Don't ignore signs of hearing loss

“We’re seeing a lot of people in their late 50s, and in their 60s is very common,” Johnston said. “When people have hearing loss, they may struggle for a while. There’ll be isolation as they’re not going out because they know they can’t hear.”

Johnston said the symptoms also can be mistaken sometimes for Alzheimer’s. “People don’t seem to pay attention,” he said. “They’re just not hearing so they zone out.”

Fear of the stigma of wearing a hearing aid often prevents some people from seeking help as well, but today’s instruments are much improved and come in a range of styles.

“They have really changed a lot,” Johnston said. “They’re rechargeable, can connect to smart phones, and they’re very discreet with a small silicone tip that goes in the ear.”

The instruments range in price from $799 and up, with costs covered by some insurances, excluding Medicare. Initial testing is often free of charge unless documentation is needed. The devices can last for up to 5 years or sometimes longer, with follow-up appointments also needed to see that they are functioning properly or if any adjustments are needed. Selective Hearing Centers also offers a 30-day trial and devices from multiple manufacturers to fit that person’s needs.