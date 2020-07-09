Domino's delivery driver makes Washington Avenue storefront bloom

Mutterer has been watering the flowers at Domino’s and pruning or deadheading them daily. But he doesn’t mind tending to them every day — he thinks of them as his summer project.

Because of the shade from the Domino’s sign and the care he’s been providing, he anticipates they will last until the first day of frost this fall.

Heavily involved

Gardening is just one of many of Mutterer’s talents. He is also a lecturer and currently is studying for his doctorate degree. His main focus is who the presidents were as people, aside from the politics, up to the presidency of George H. W. Bush.

The studying takes place during his shifts. “When I deliver pizzas, it’s not about delivering pizzas. I’m working,” he said.

He turns on educational books on CDs on his car stereo, listening to information about the presidents.

Eventually he plans to tour nationally, full-time, bringing his lectures wherever he goes.

He’s gone around the area to veterans’ homes and the Racine Masonic Center to lecture and travels out of state as well. He has lectures lined up for Minnesota and Nebraska later this year. But for now, lecturing is just a part-time endeavor.