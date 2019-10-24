{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — The family and friends of Angelica Rios-Bueno wish they would have done more to avert her death and want to help prevent other women from suffering the same fate.

Rios-Bueno was killed May 10 in her home in the 2600 block of 19th Street by her ex, Ubaldo Gonzalez Jr.

He then reportedly killed himself.

According to court records, Rios-Bueno, 30, had suffered abuse at the hands of Gonzalez, 34, going as far back as 2011.

“We have regrets,” said Cindy Findley, Rios-Bueno’s older sister. “We have huge regrets of wishing we could have done something different.”

Rios-Bueno’s family and friends knew they wanted to do something to honor her, so they organized an informational domestic violence event, set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Divino Gelato, 245 Main St. October is domestic violence awareness month.

Rios-Bueno’s 11-year-old daughter, who was a witness to her mother’s death, plans to speak during the event.

“She wants to talk about the stuff that she saw growing up,” Findley said. “She knew things weren’t right, even though her mom didn’t tell her what was going on.”

Four survivors of domestic violence will also share their stories and attorney Jamie McClendon will tell attendees about the legal rights of domestic abuse victims and how she believes the law should change to support victims.

When procuring speakers, Findley said she tried to find women of different ethnicities and economic backgrounds because she wants people to see that domestic violence can happen to anyone.

Information for victims and their loved ones, including resources for victims will also be available.

Breaking the cycle

Findley hopes the survivors’ stories spur attendees to look out for the signs of domestic violence and to step in and help victims in need, and to help victims who have had similar experiences know they are not alone.

“For my sister, the biggest thing in our family, is that we knew that stuff was going on but we were afraid to overstep our boundaries,” Findley said.

Findley added that the family did a lot of talking with Rios-Bueno about the situation, and even helped her move out from a shared residence with Gonzalez multiple times, but still feel they could have done more.

Her advice to those who have loved ones who are being abused by their partners: “Do everything you can [to stop it] because having the person be mad at you because they feel that you overstepped your boundaries is worth it because they will still be here.”

Findley said she wishes she would have even gotten the neighbors involved, by telling them to call police if Gonzalez showed up at Rios-Bueno’s home.

Court records show that Gonzalez was charged for domestic abuse-related incidents involving Rios-Bueno in 2011 and 2012. In November 2016, Rios-Bueno was granted a restraining order against Gonzalez, but requested it be dismissed in January 2017. When she filed for the restraining order, Rios-Bueno said Gonzalez had held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. At that time Rios-Bueno said that she lived in constant fear that Gonzalez would go through with his threat. And more than two years later, he did.

Findley described Rios-Bueno as someone who was always positive, loved life and was a huge believer in God. Rios-Bueno was a single mother who worked 2-3 jobs to support her children and bought a home on her own.

“She learned to take the good out of every situation and she made her children her No. 1,” Findley said. “Every decision that she made was all about her children.”

The event is set to close with a prayer. Attendees are asked to wear purple to support victims of domestic violence.

Findley said if the event’s message reaches even one person, it will be worth it.

