DOJ: Investigation complete into July 13 gas station shootings in Racine County

As expected, the Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator who fatally shot active shooter John McCarthy on the morning of July 13 — at a Mobil gas station on Highway K in Franksville, minutes after McCarthy had fatally shot Anthony F. “Nino” Griger, 22, of Elkhorn, execution style at the Pilot Travel Center adjacent to Interstate 94 — will not face charges.

According to law enforcement, an investigator was filling up his unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station when McCarthy approached, armed; the investigator ended up being shot and also shot McCarthy, who then killed himself. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, spent a week in the hospital.

McCarthy was 32 and lived in Hartland.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which investigates all officer-involved critical incidents in the state, reported that its investigation was concluded Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, "the Racine County District Attorney determined there is no basis to prosecute the law enforcement officer involved."

This story will be updated.

