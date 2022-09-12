Dogs saved but home seriously damaged in Friday fire

RACINE — A north-side resident returned home on Friday to find serious damage to his home and possessions, but his dogs safe in the backyard, following a structure fire Friday evening.

While the resident’s dogs were saved, the Racine Fire Department estimated $65,000 in damage to the structure and $8,000 worth of damaged possessions.

The RFD was dispatched close to 4:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of St. Clair Street on the report of smoke coming from a second-story window.

According to a statement released by the RFD, upon arrival firefighters found two dogs in the house, who were set free into the backyard while personnel from Engine 2 located the fire and began to extinguish the fire.

Other RFD apparatus soon arrived in support, including the battalion chief along with the scene safety officer, there were a total of eight apparatus that responded. The fire was extinguished quickly and afterwards, firefighters checked for any fire extension or remaining hot spots.

The homeowner was not home at the time the fire began. He was notified of the fire by his father and returned home during the incident.

The fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

The RFD recommends a prompt response if you notice active fire or smoke inside any building. Do not hesitate to call 911 immediately because hesitation could cost seconds for someone in danger.

Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.