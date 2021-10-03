Dogs rescued from Mount Pleasant house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire at South Circle Drive in Mount Pleasant on Sunday morning. There were no injuries.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A house fire resulted in an estimated $65,000 of structural damage and the rescue of two dogs Sunday morning in the 4200 block of South Circle Drive.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
According to a news release, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched for a possible structure fire at about 7:30 a.m.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find a single-family residence with light smoke showing from the back of the residence. Upon entry, crews found a small fire in the basement of the home.
The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, the release said. Crews rescued two dogs from the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. SSFD received assistance from the Caledonia Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
IN PHOTOS: Local fire departments practice firefighter safety and survival in Caledonia
Firefighters at the house
About 20-25 firefighters were on site at the house on 76th Street for a firefighter survival and fire behavior training session on Sunday.
Breaking it down
Firefighters break down the interior of the house they're going to use for a fire training session on Sunday. The less there is inside, the faster it will burn, said Thomas Owen, safety officer.
The perfect pose
Heidi Maerzke, bartender at Corner Bar & Grill, which is right across the street from the firefighter training session, takes a picture with a firefighter on Sunday.
Ready to train
Two young firefighters from the Kansasville Fire Department wait for the controlled fire to start on Sunday.
Planning it out
Racine County firefighters discuss the direction the fire's smoke may blow toward on Sunday prior to a training in Caledonia.
Plenty of crews
About 20-25 firefighters were on site at the house on 76th Street for a firefighter survival and fire behavior training session on Sunday.
Keeping warm
Spectators in the parking lot of the Corner Bar & Grill lay out a blanket to watch the fire that would be happening across the street on Sunday.
Corner Bar & Grill
Spectators watch from across the street of the fire at Corner Bar & Grill on Sunday.
A smoky selfie
A spectator takes a selfie in front of the burning house, set ablaze for a training, on Sunday.
The size of it
The smoke from the fire spread quickly across 76th Street on Sunday.
It's like a waterpark
Kids jump in excitement as they're hit with water spraying from the firehose on Sunday. The firehose was aimed at the house, with some kickback to the spectators. "It's like a waterpark," a spectator said.
Putting it out
A firefighter aims a firehose at the property on fire on Sunday.
The fire
The controlled fire is seen slowly engulfing the house on 76th Street on Sunday.
Another view
The fire is seen slowly engulfing the house on 76th Street on Sunday.
