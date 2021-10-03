 Skip to main content
Dogs rescued from Mount Pleasant house fire
Dogs rescued from Mount Pleasant house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire at South Circle Drive in Mount Pleasant on Sunday morning. There were no injuries.

 South Shore Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — A house fire resulted in an estimated $65,000 of structural damage and the rescue of two dogs Sunday morning in the 4200 block of South Circle Drive.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

According to a news release, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched for a possible structure fire at about 7:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find a single-family residence with light smoke showing from the back of the residence. Upon entry, crews found a small fire in the basement of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, the release said. Crews rescued two dogs from the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. SSFD received assistance from the Caledonia Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

