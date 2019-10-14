RACINE — A German shepherd dog that was shot by an unknown assailant on Racine’s north side Saturday has been treated and transferred to Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine County campus.
According to Racine police, the woman, a resident of the 1300 block of LaSalle Street, called at 4:17 p.m. Saturday to say a man had shot her dog and was walking away. Police said later that the woman’s description of the man who shot her dog was vague, and the perpetrator was not found.
The dog was taken to Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center, 4333 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, for treatment. The woman surrendered her wounded dog, police said — possibly because she could not afford the veterinary bills.
On Monday morning, Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed provided a brief update.
“Today WHS staff went to WVRC and picked up Angel, a 1-year-old dog who was shot over the weekend, and brought her to the WHS Racine Campus,” Speed wrote. “Angel had been shot in the hind leg but fortunately, the gunshot did not cause any fractured bones. She has received treatment and medication for her injury.”
Speed was not available to say when Angel is expected to become available for adoption.
On Monday, Racine Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said police are investigating the shooting.
“It is against city ordinance to fire a gun in the city,” he wrote. “There are other possible charges depending on where the investigation leads.”
