Dog festival in Racine Saturday will be a good time for a good cause

RACINE — Billy’s Posse began in 2017 when a dog named Billy became lost in the park.

Kristin Wilson heard about Billy and learned he might be heading in her direction.

“I knew that park pretty well,” she said, “so I reached out to the owner to offer help.”

Billy was lost for exactly a month before he was caught. The people searching for Billy learned about a special trap for dogs — called a Missy Trap — from The Retrievers, a lost/stolen dog volunteer organization in Minnesota.

Billy was eventually caught with the Missy Trap and a new organization was born: Billy’s Posse, a lost/stolen dog search and recovery team.

Wilson explained what they learned was there existed a need to have an organized effort to help people find their missing or stolen dogs.

She explained when people have a lost or stolen dog, they go into crisis-panic mode, and it is helpful to have someone to walk them through the steps they have to take, from reporting the missing dog to handing out flyers.

Fundraiser

To help fund the efforts by Billy’s Posse, members of the public and their furry companions are invited to Island Park on Saturday for the Bark in the Park pet festival and the Root River 5k run/walk.

The 5k starts at 9 a.m. while the pet festival starts at 10 a.m. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Participants may register for the walk/run at the event starting at 8 a.m. The route travels through Island, Lincoln, and Colonial Parks and participants are welcome to complete the walk/run with their dogs.

There will be a free microchip clinic. Thanks in part to PetKey.org and a private donation, there will be 300 microchips to give away. There is no prior registration for the free microchips, so those interested are encouraged to get in line early.

Those with aggressive dogs who would like to get their dogs microchipped should text the hotline to make arrangements: 262-833-7480.

There will also be children’s activities, raffles, music, a food truck, beer, vendors, a doggie costume contest, and much more. If time allows, Racine Police Department K9s will visit.

The children’s activities will include a doggie race, where kids can get down on all fours and race, along with the opportunity to make a doggie mask.

Performing will be the Cheryl McCrary Band, the former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International, and the Spirit Shakers. Miss Racine Maria Castillo is also expected to participate.

Rescue organizations will also be on hand with adoptable dogs. Pets of our Future, a new organization, will be giving away dog food for people who are struggling to pay for dog food.

Wilson said there will be raffle baskets, tickets for Milwaukee Admiral games, and gift certificates to area restaurants. She was particularly excited about a signed football from the 2021 Green Bay Packers, which will be raffled off.

Posse

Wilson explained the fundraiser will benefit Billy’s Posse as finding lost dogs can be expensive, especially with the cost of gas being what it is.

“There are some folks who have more time than money,” she said. “If we can help them put gas in the tank, they can help find lost dogs.”

That’s an important point because there is a certain amount of driving around that is involved in finding lost dogs as well as posting flyers.

There are other expenses that people might not think about, such as non-profit insurance.

Wilson said the insurance is important because a volunteer might get injured on a search, not just from a dog bite, but also as they search semi-wild areas.

It also helps the organization with the purchase of materials to make a Missy Trap.

Wilson said a dog that has been lost for a while will go into survival mode and become somewhat fearful, even running from their owners, making Missy Traps a necessity. Billy’s Posse has traps to catch a variety of dogs, from a five-pound dog to a mastiff.

“We have every kind of trap you can imagine,” she said.

The organization can also utilize cellular trail cameras to help find dogs that go missing in specific areas. To date, they have twelve cameras that require a data plan that can be very expensive.

More information The money raised from Bark in the Park will go towards offsetting these expenses, but community members may also make donations on the organization’s website: BillysPosse.com To register for the Root River 5k online, visit 5kevents.raceentry.com/root-river-5k-runwalk-racine-wi/race-information