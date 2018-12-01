YORKVILLE — A woman’s home sustained significant damage and a dog has died after a fire was ignited in her home Saturday morning.
According to a Racine Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies received a call at 10:34 a.m. that a home was on fire at Harvest View Estates, located in the 15900 block of Durand Avenue in Yorkville.
The property owner, who has not been named, said the fire started in the Florida room of the home.
The first deputy on the scene advised that the home was fully engulfed in flames. The property owner said she was the only person inside but she was unable to retrieve one of her two dogs.
Due to the severity of the fire, the deputy was unable to go in to attempt to rescue the dog, which was later found dead inside the home.
Initial investigation by members of the Racine County Arson Task Force into the cause of the fire shows it started in the “Florida room,” which is an addition to the residence, and was most likely an electrical issue. There were no reported injuries to any first responders on scene.
There was no damage estimate Saturday afternoon; however, the news release said, the home sustained “extensive” damage.
“It is disheartening that the homeowners have lost their family dog as a result of this fire,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “However, this could have been much more devastating.”
With winter coming, Schmaling warns residents not to leave space heaters unattended and to turn them off when leaving a room or going to sleep. He also advises to install smoke alarms on every floor of a home “as well as outside all sleeping areas, and test them once a month.”