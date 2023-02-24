RACINE — A dog and cat died in a house fire on Orchard Street on Friday, the Racine Fire Department reported.

No injuries to people, including fire personnel, occurred.

The damage to the structure was estimated at $152,000 and the contents $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the RFD said.

The RFD responded to the 1500 block of Orchard Street for a single story house fire at 12:30 p.m.

Two residents were not home at the time of the fire. However, their dog and cat were, and perished in the fire.

Quint 4 was the first unit on scene and rapidly attacked the fire, which was both inside and outside of the house. Fire engulfed the living room, kitchen and exterior deck area at the rear of the house, the RFD said.

With the assistance of Engines 1 and 2, the fire was under control in 30 minutes. Crews from Med 4, Truck 1 and Engine 5 assisted with searching the building for possible victims, salvage and overhaul activities, and rapid intervention team duties.

Six fire apparatus, with 22 personnel, worked to extinguish the fire.

A battalion chief, assistant chief and fire investigator were also on scene, the RFD said.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control, while We Energies controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities for the building.

