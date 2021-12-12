Does Caledonia need as many police officers as it has firefighters?

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia is receiving temporary federal assistance to pay the salaries for six of its firefighters. That assistance will end in about 16 months.

Village leaders are trying to figure out what to do, considering changes made at the state level during Gov. Scott Walker’s two terms effectively ban governments from raising taxes.

Background

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant was awarded to the village in March 2020. The village is forecasting that in March 2023 the approximately $906,680 will run out.

The SAFER grant covers 75% of firefighters’ salaries the first and second years, and 25% the third year. After that, the village is 100% financially liable.

The Caledonia Fire Department currently has 46 sworn personnel. Keeping six firefighters that were hired last year staffed at the department, all wages and benefits included, would cost the village an estimated $600,000 yearly.

‘The pie is only so big’

At a Caledonia Village Board meeting Monday, an agenda item called for discussion on future funding of what the SAFER grant is currently covering.

Village President Jim Dobbs said because the village is set to transfer the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park to the county, the village will not have any operational costs in 2022 for the park. As such, some money from that transfer could go towards paying for firefighters.

Dobbs previously requested Village Administrator Kathy Kasper put together some “Nostradamus projections” for how the village could fund the positions in 2023.

However, Kasper said trying to run projections is difficult because the village does not have accurate numbers on net new construction for 2023, which affects levy limit and expenditure restraint, or an accurate idea of expenditure increases that would be forecasted for 2023.

“Last year, we budgeted all the way up to our levy limit,” Kasper said. “We don’t have a ton of capacity to levy any more dollars against our constituents for these services.”

Caledonia has more firefighters than police officers. The police department is set to be staffed with 36 sworn personnel in 2022, an increase from 35 personnel in 2021, and fire is to remain at 46 sworn personnel for 2022.

“That is highly unusual in any municipality in the State of Wisconsin. I think it’s probably highly unusual in any municipality in the country,” Kasper said. “I have not found one in the state that has more fire than has police. We’re the only one.”

Kasper said that it is not a question of how the village pays for these people. It’s a question of if the village funds these positions, and how the fire department looks now and into the future.

“The pie is only so big, and the way that we cut that up, serve it and disperse the funds that are available, is important to me as administrator,” Kasper said.

Trustee Kevin Wanggaard said the village is trying to get people or businesses to locate to the area.

“If I’m a company, what’s going to make me want to come to this village knowing that our protective services are not what they should be to protect my investment?” Wanggaard asked.

Dobbs said cutting staffing for an ambulance in a highly populated area would be “tragic.”

“Now I know we don’t have a lot of money for some levy limits. We can’t raise taxes,” Dobbs said. “We can’t talk about, in my mind, reducing this. We have to find the money.”

He then suggested putting the topic on the next election ballot as a referendum.

Trustees Fran Martin and Tom Weatherston agreed a referendum would be a good idea.

Trustee Lee Wishau said holding a public meeting or public hearing might be a good first step before diving into referendum paperwork.

‘Rapidly’ changing numbers

Since 2018, the Caledonia Fire Department’s call volume has increased 24% and the net has increased 53% over the last six years, said Caledonia Fire Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld.

A station 12 ambulance by noon on Monday had responded to 508 rescue calls.

“That is a substantial quantity of rescue calls,” Henningfeld said.

In addition, in 2018, the average response time was 6:46. The second ambulance at station 12 has reduced average response time to 5:58.

The CFD doesn’t have the ability to refuse service to anyone, and that is a reason why call volume to senior care facilities has gone through the roof since 2018, Henningfeld said. In 2018, calls to the Parkview Senior-Living Community totaled 201. This year-to-date, it’s been 441.

“It’s important to note that these numbers are changing rapidly,” he said, “and that I would implore that this board finds a way to seek out additional funding and support the fire department in whatever way possible.”

It’s possible to apply for additional SAFER grants and also send a referendum to voters, he said. He suggested bringing the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the state division of the International Association of Firefighters, on board to help craft a referendum statement.

He noted with an increase in calls, the department’s revenue increases, and there’s a “substantial increase” in projections for ambulance revenues next year.

“It’s important to note that we’re going to have to find a way to support this however we can,” Henningfeld said. “And I know the pie is limited, but I think there are some alternatives out there.”

Police vs. fire

Police Chief Christopher Botsch said getting the SAFER grant might be difficult because funds are limited and everyone is vying for them.

“I understand fire got to a number that they felt they were comfortable with, but it is to the detriment of the police department, and that’s just the reality of the situation,” Botsch said. “If we are going to talk about maintaining the fire department, I think we are doing a disservice to the community if we don’t have a corresponding conversation as to how we’re going to fund the police department to a similar level.”

He noted that at the time the SAFER grant was instituted, the village had 33 police officers and 39 firefighters, a gap of six personnel. Now there’s an even greater gap — 10 personnel.

“I just think I’d be remiss if I did not at least put that information out there, because those numbers should be much, much closer,” Botsch said. “To keep the disparity that we currently have, would mean that we got it right here in Caledonia, and everyone else got it wrong … We would be saying that our statistics are so unique, that they don’t exist anywhere else, but they exist here in Caledonia. And I don’t think that is an accurate statement.”

Dobbs, a retired Racine police lieutenant, said it is possible the village could ask for money for additional police staff, but separately. “We’re more likely to have success with firefighters. Police have gotten such a bad light in this country the last couple of years, but everybody still loves fire.”

