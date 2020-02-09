Documentary underscores lingering bad blood over coal plant

CALEDONIA — Before We Energies expanded its Oak Creek Power Plant, area residents were already speaking out about concerns that they were being exposed to pollutants that were affecting their health.

But the plant's expansion from 2005 through 2010 and the subsequent doubling of its coal piles in 2015 ratcheted up tensions, as more people complained of finding coal dust in their homes and even at a public park.

In his documentary titled "We Neighbors," Tom Rutkowski, chair of the Sierra Club's Southeast Gateway Group, interviews people living near the plant, many of whom have spoken out publicly before. The 20-minute film had its first screening on Jan. 22 in front of a full house at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia.

The film highlights how the plant's neighbors feel that their health concerns are not being taken seriously.

"A lot of the time I feel like they're dismissing us," said Michelle Jeske from Oak Creek. "It's like a flea that I feel like they're trying to flick, honestly. Because if it wasn't in the news, I doubt any of this (dust mitigation) would be happening."

We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said the company was not contacted about the documentary.