Documentary underscores lingering bad blood over coal plant

CALEDONIA — Before We Energies expanded its Oak Creek Power Plant, area residents were already speaking out about concerns that they were being exposed to pollutants that were affecting their health.
But the plant's expansion from 2005 through 2010 and the subsequent doubling of its coal piles in 2015 ratcheted up tensions, as more people complained of finding coal dust in their homes and even at a public park.
In his documentary titled "We Neighbors," Tom Rutkowski, chair of the Sierra Club's Southeast Gateway Group, interviews people living near the plant, many of whom have spoken out publicly before. The 20-minute film had its first screening on Jan. 22 in front of a full house at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia.
The film highlights how the plant's neighbors feel that their health concerns are not being taken seriously.
"A lot of the time I feel like they're dismissing us," said Michelle Jeske from Oak Creek. "It's like a flea that I feel like they're trying to flick, honestly. Because if it wasn't in the news, I doubt any of this (dust mitigation) would be happening."
We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said the company was not contacted about the documentary.
"For years, a small handful of neighbors have been making baseless accusations related to our operations in Oak Creek," Conway wrote in an email. "We take both our environmental and community responsibilities very seriously. All of our units operate with the latest emission controls and they are operating within the air permit limits. We publicly post results from air quality monitors we installed around the site and recently added a wind barrier, a berm and trees in response to input from our neighbors."
"We hope the people producing this project took a fact-based approach versus the unfounded scare tactics we have seen in the past."
'Do you care?'
One of the interviewees is Charles Michna, who is living on land his family has owned for more than 150 years. They are the Michnas of Michna Road in Caledonia.
"People ask me, 'Why, if you don't like the trains and all that, why don't you leave?' " Michna said. "Well, part of it is because I've been here. I've been in this area all my life."
Michna's land borders railroad tracks where coal is transported, which is another reason why he's stayed.
"They've been polluting my house with coal dust and the noise of the trains," he added. "I can't sell this."
In 2015, when the state Department of Natural Resources approved We Energies' application to double its coal pile, one of the requirements set was that the company had to install a wind screen. That project was approved by the City of Oak Creek and was erected last year.
At the time she was interviewed in 2019, Jeske said she had just received notice from We Energies saying the company was working on an engineering study for the wind screen.
"And I'm saying, 'Do you care about public health?' " said Jeske. "They keep saying, 'We want to be a good neighbor.' I don't think anybody should be a neighbor to a power plant."
Some interviewees acknowledged the steps We Energies has taken, but didn't feel the company had gotten to the heart of the issue.
"We Energies has at least engaged in dialogue with us through attending community meetings, through letters and through doing a bus tour of their facility, and I've had one-on-one conversations and email," said Sister Rejane Cytacki from the Racine Dominicans' Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road. "However, I would say they're not really addressing the health issues."
After the documentary, a group discussion raised more questions and concerns residents have: the height of the coal pile; whether they might be breathing in ultra-fine dust particles, which enter the bloodstream; whether the crusting agent could impact public health; and, ultimately, if We Energies will close the plant.
"I believe a lot of the reason why they're reluctant to give up their coal is the fact that that would be admitting that they made a mistake," said Michna.
In his introduction to the film, Rutkowski stated that while the film focuses on how coal power is affecting those living near the Oak Creek plant, the issue is broader and touches more individuals along the supply chain.
"The consequences reach for thousands of miles," Rutkowski said. "You also have to think about the people who live at the strip mines, the mountain tops, who work in the mines and people between the two that are affected by the coal trains."
