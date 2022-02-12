Do you want to build a snowman? A creative toilet paper fundraiser aims to collect 1,000 rolls

RACINE — You don’t always need snow to make a snowman. Not if you’re Mike Koester.

Walking into Your CBD Store, 4900 Spring St., this month, you might find Koester stacking up packages of toilet paper. He is hosting a toilet paper fundraiser for his church’s FaithWorks Food Pantry.

Julie, co-manager of the food pantry inside Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., described seeing the inaugural snowman Koester had built last February: “It was 6 feet tall.”

Koester, a member of Living Faith church for 35 years, got the idea to create a snowman toilet paper fundraiser in 2020 after making a regular drop-off to the food pantry. He tossed in an extra package of toilet paper after deciding someone else may need it.

He was surprised to discover that toilet paper was crucial to the pantry, along with other personal care items.

“Mike, that is one of our biggest needs,” the volunteer staff at the pantry told him. So, Koester started the fundraiser, offering a free gift or a discount from his business with every toilet paper package that was dropped off to the store.

In February 2021, the inaugural year of the fundraiser, Koester accumulated 500 individual rolls of toilet paper to give away to the food pantry.

This year? “I’d like to do 1,000,” he said.

June said the snowman came as a surprise to her last year when she and her co-manager, Margaret, picked it up from the store. “It was greatly appreciated.”

Their suppliers typically don’t donate personal care items, June said, and that became less likely when COVID-19 hit. Per their suppliers’ guidelines, June and Margaret requested their surnames not be published.

In the six years that FaithWorks has been in operation, its patrons may ask for these items once in a while, but they’re overall “grateful for what we can give them.”

She added that Koester had the idea to do the fundraiser all himself. He wanted to raise awareness that while donating food is important, there are everyday necessities that people struggle to get as well.

“I want people to know that there are little things that people need daily,” Koester said. “This year, what they’ll need are the little things.”

To donate, visit Your CBD Store during store hours — Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sundays — with a pack of toilet paper. Koester is hosting the fundraiser at the Racine location until Feb. 28. For more information, call 262-456-6751.

FaithWorks Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. For more information, visit livingfaithracine.org/faithworks-food-pantry.

