Do you have any conifers on your property? The DNR wants you to check them for a dangerous fungus

Goose Island County Park

Coulee Region Audubon Society member Dan Jackson in December 2018 wanders through a grove of red pine trees Saturday at Goose Island County Park looking for owls that often roost during daytime hours in the conifers.

 Peter Thomson, Lee Newspapers

Do you have any conifers or other needle-bearing trees on your property? The Department of Natural Resources wants you to check them for heterobasidion root disease.

A seedling infected with heterobasidion root disease fruit body at base is shown

A seedling infected with heterobasidion root disease fruit body at base is shown.

HRD is described by the DNR as “a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin.” The disease has already been identified twice on the west end of Racine County, in Waterford and in the Town of Burlington immediately west of the Bong State Recreational Area in Kenosha County.

To check trees for HRD, the DNR said in a notice earlier this week, “This fall, watch for new, bright white growths on conifer bases, stumps, seedlings and saplings. To find the fungi, you may need to scrape away needles and other debris ... Please report suspected cases to your local forest health specialist.”

Stringy yellow decay caused by HRD is shown.

Stringy yellow decay caused by HRD is shown.

The disease can spread through roots below ground and can kill groups of trees that are seemingly dying one by one. According to the DNR: “HRD is a rot fungus that decays the wood of the roots and lower stem, so infected trees may have stringy yellow rot that causes the stems to break off.”

The DNR has an online interactive map (bit.ly/3e7xjBh) showing where HRD has been found in the state, and most of the southern half of Wisconsin is covered as either having positively identified cases of HRD or being at risk of it.

