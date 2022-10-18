Do you have a spruce tree? Downtown Racine Corp. wants one for Monument Square

RACINE — Every year, Downtown Racine Corp. seeks a tree donated by a community member to decorate and display as the city’s December holiday centerpiece.
The DRC announced Monday that it is still looking for a tree to serve as the city’s holiday tree in 2022.
“If you have a 20-25 foot spruce in your yard that you would like taken down, please let us know! Must be circular, easy to get to, and not near any electrical wires,” the nonprofit said in an announcement.
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.