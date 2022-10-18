 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONUMENT SQUARE

Do you have a spruce tree? Downtown Racine Corp. wants one for Monument Square

Holiday Tree

Downtown Racine Corp.'s 2017 Holiday Tree is hoisted high above Main Street as it is moved into position in Monument Park on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

RACINE — Every year, Downtown Racine Corp. seeks a tree donated by a community member to decorate and display as the city’s December holiday centerpiece.

The DRC announced Monday that it is still looking for a tree to serve as the city’s holiday tree in 2022.

“If you have a 20-25 foot spruce in your yard that you would like taken down, please let us know! Must be circular, easy to get to, and not near any electrical wires,” the nonprofit said in an announcement.

To contact DRC, email events@racinedowntown.com or go to facebook.com/racinedowntown and send a message.

The sponsor for the holiday tree is Festival Foods.

