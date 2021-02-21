'Do we risk it?' | After surviving COVID, Racine alderman doesn't think schools are ready to open yet

RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez, who is recovering from COVID-19, supported Wednesday’s resolution in which the Racine City Council urged the Racine Unified School District to wait until teachers can get vaccinated to reopen school buildings further.

Perez spoke of his own personal experience, which included a week in the hospital.

“In the hospital, I was totally to the point where I thought I was going to die,” said Perez, 59.

He called the district’s plan to reopen schools before staff had access to vaccinations “outrageous.” Wisconsin’s plan is to open up vaccinations to educators and those who work in child care on March 1, although it will likely be months before everyone in those categories who wants to be vaccinated can be.

Right now, many special education students are learning in person but most students aren’t. On March 1, students pre-K through sixth grade plus freshmen and seniors in high school are going to be able to return to school buildings. The week of March 8, seventh-graders and high school juniors can return. The last group of students, eighth-graders and high school sophomores, will be able to come back on March 15. Virtual learning options are still being offered for all.

‘Literally terrified’