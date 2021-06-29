RACINE — “It’s the first formal dance of my life,” said Mary Noe, buzzing with excitement. She wore a royal purple dress and a matching corsage on her wrist.

It was prom night. Not at the Racine County Fairgrounds or Festival Hall Downtown, but at Home Harbor of Racine, an assisted living community at 1600 Ohio St.

“I woke up at 1 a.m., I was so excited,” Noe said. Before the dancing began, she said her favorite part of prom so far was “getting prepared and buying the dress.”

Little did Noe know she was later going to be crowned queen of Home Harbor Prom 2021, held Saturday night.

A night to remember

It was Home Harbor’s third prom event, said Activity Director Candy Talavera. She started the event in 2016 to bring something fun to the residents of the assisted living community.

There was a performance of the hand jive, a popular dance from the 1950s often described as “an elaborate version of pat-a-cake,” along with best-dressed residents in cool leather jackets and live music performed.

Musician Paul Baumann, who has performed at Home Harbor events in the past, sang oldies but goodies during prom, including “There’s a Kind of Hush” by Herman’s Hermits from 1967 and Eric Clapton hits from the 1970s.

Robert Nichols, who was later crowned as prom king, brought his girlfriend and fellow Home Harbor resident Carrie Ahrens as a date. The two have been dating for almost two years and prom was their first formal event as a couple.

They said they were looking forward to “everybody going out, enjoying themselves.”

Ahrens pointed out Nichols’ aviator shades, which pulled his suit together. She asked, “Who does he look like?”

“Kenny Rogers,” she answered. Indeed, Nichols did resemble the late country singer.

Residents weren’t the only ones in on the glitz and glamour; family members were invited too.

Nicole Borgardt arrived with her grandfather, Leo Miller, who just moved into Home Harbor. Miller donned a sharp, forest green suit, and Borgardt complemented with a floral yellow dress.

They were most excited for “the snacks,” Borgardt said.

Coming together

After the pandemic canceled last year’s prom event, Talavera said she was expecting a big turnout for this year’s prom. Nearly a hundred residents, loved ones and employees sat at the tables and filled the dance floor.

Talavera said residents love the prom event: “The ones (proms) I’ve seen in the past, I’ve seen tears, people getting emotional … All their (residents’) memories come back.”

“In the past, I’ve worked with elderly who are so depressed. They think just because they’re up in age, they can’t have fun,” Talavera said. So, she puts on events like prom — and even annual plays starring the residents — to keep things exciting at Home Harbor.

If residents didn’t have anything to wear, Talavera took them on trips to thrift shops like Goodwill to pick out an outfit. Purple seemed to be the color of the night; many Home Harbor residents were donned in the vibrant color.

Manuel Rivera, former Mr. Puerto Rico and Talavera’s brother, crowned king and queen.

Decorations were provided by the Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., and flowers were provided by Miller’s Flowers, 219 6th St.

