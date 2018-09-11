MOUNT PLEASANT – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is planning to visit the Foxconn Technology Group site, at the request of village officials, to inspect upgrades made to prevent stormwater runoff.
On Sept. 2 and 3, heavy rain had a large impact around the state and caused some barriers at the Foxconn site to be breached, allowing stormwater from the site to run into the Pike River watershed.
On Monday, Claude Lois, Foxconn project director for the village, said he invited state and DNR officials to inspect the site — scheduled for this Friday, now that the changes have been made.
“I’m about fixing the problem; let’s fix the problem,” Lois said. “It was fixed as soon as we were notified (on Sept. 3); contractors were out there addressing the issue and fixing the problem.”
Lois said DNR officials have done some inspections on occasion.
“They just stop out there to make sure everything is being done is up to code, which they did and they have done,” Lois said. “We requested them to come out this time.”
Lois said he went out to the site on Sept. 3 to inspect it for himself.
“We take this extremely serious,” Lois said. “Obviously, we didn’t expect 4 inches of rain in a matter of a couple of hours, and for it to rain all week before that.”
Construction officials and Foxconn officials say they inspect the site when it receives more than one-half inch of rain within 24 hours.
Response criticized
Kelly Gallaher, Mount Pleasant resident and local leader of the group A Better Mount Pleasant, has been critical of the response to the damage caused by the heavy rain and made a video that has gotten a lot of attention.
Gallaher said she has received several complaints over the span of several days regarding the stormwater runoff into the Pike River, and she alleges barriers were removed during the process of widening a road.
“The contractor failed to prepare for rain,” Gallaher charged. “There’s probably no better proof of exactly how unprepared they were, than to view the difference between last Monday and today. You won’t convince too many people that these improvements would’ve happened if we hadn’t made a video that got statewide attention.”
Gallaher said the runoff caused by rain in the Foxconn area was “not a one-day event.”
“We have pictures and videos from previous days, which demonstates this,” Gallaher said. “Hopefully this problem is fixed.”
Lois has taken issue with Gallaher’s characterization that there has been negligence by the village.
He added officials at the Foxconn site continue to follow all DNR requirements, and he has only received one complaint about the stormwater issues, which came to him the evening of Sept. 2, “from a citizen who happened to be driving by there.”
“Prior to that, there’s been no complaints filed to this village or to Foxconn,” Lois said. “So if (Gallaher is) getting complaints from other residents, please tell us; we’ll fix it.”
I find it amazing how Gallaher is quick to condemn Foxconn and that she will not criticize MMSD which has dumped millions of gallons of untreated sewage into Lake Michigan during the last several weeks.
Reading Ms. Gallaher's comments makes it obvious she has much experience in the area of construction and environmental management. Am sure not a day goes by when Mt. Pleasant does not celebrate their luck with having such a guardian angel.
Claud’s about fixing problems...when someone else catches them. For $20k a month I would hope he would be more proactive than reactive. Great Job Ms. Gallaher! We are glad someone is watching. How will we catch air pollutants from Foxconn?
“We take this extremely serious,” Lois said. “Obviously, we didn’t expect 4 inches of rain in a matter of a couple of hours, and for it to rain all week before that.”
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Batten Station recorded 1.22 inches of rain for the entire day on September 3rd, not 4 inches in few hours, as Claude Lois claims. It wasn’t even a record for that date. Mr. Lois’ misrepresentation of a fact which is so easy to disprove undermines the public's ability to trust the rest of his assurances.
Contractor’s severed the field’s drain tiles weeks ago in order dig up clay for road projects and failed to adequately prepare for rain - and then it rained. It wasn’t an act of God, it wasn’t even a surprise.
Mr. Lois didn’t “invite” the DNR to come and inspect the corrections, it’s a DNR requirement whenever storm water silt impacts a watershed or waterway after a significant rainfall. In this case, when silt and mud flowed into the Pike River.
Contractor’s in the Foxconn development failed to do the job correctly - it’s disappointing, and hopefully something that won’t be repeated now that they have made corrections.
However, Claude Lois’ defensive distortions of the facts on behalf of the village are far more disappointing. Mt. Pleasant is the oversight authority for storm water management. Lois knows that if contractors fail to do their job, the DNR can fine the village for clean-up costs. Making false statements about the facts surrounding this situation serves no purpose especially as an official who is paid to represent the residents of Mt. Pleasant not hired contractors.
Well said, as usual. Thank you.
"Contractor’s in the Foxconn development failed to do the job correctly".....Think they are all union contractors. Go figure.
