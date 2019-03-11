MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee, and most of southeastern Wisconsin, have about 16 months to get ready for what will be one of the biggest weeks in state history – hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
On Monday, the Democratic National Committee announced Milwaukee will be the host city for the party’s presidential convention on July 13-16, 2020. It is the first time in Wisconsin history that a major party has chosen it to host such an event.
Milwaukee beat out Miami and Houston to host the event.
Meg Andrietsch, chair of the Racine County Democratic Party and secretary of the state party, said she was “ecstatic” when she heard the news.
“We have been involved since the beginning in helping put together the plan for how you make the bid,” Andrietsch said. “Milwaukee is our next door neighbor and we’ve been working with the Milwaukee people to make this happen for Wisconsin, for the Midwest.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was also thrilled when she heard the news.
“Wisconsin Democrats so deserve this,” Neubauer said. “People all around the state worked so hard this last election to sweep every statewide election for the Democratic ticket. People deserve to celebrate that and plan for the future.”
Focus on Midwestern states
Since the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump, Democrats and then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were criticized for not campaigning enough in Wisconsin during the general election.
Trump was the first Republican to win the states’ electoral votes since President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Now the Democratic Party seems intent on winning Midwestern states like Wisconsin in the 2020 election.
“Everyone understands that Wisconsin will be a critical player in 2020 and I absolutely believe that is part of the reason we got the convention,” Neubauer said. “I think it signals really good things about the Democratic Party nationally that they understand they need to pay attention to places like Wisconsin and we are going to take nothing for granted in 2020.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers agrees that Clinton should have campaigned more in Wisconsin before the 2016 election.
“It was a big mistake for Hillary Clinton not to campaign in Wisconsin,” Wirch said. “I think (choosing Milwaukee) shows the importance of the Midwest. That it is key. Democrats are strong in the two coasts. They’re strong in New York, they’re strong in California and now they understand how important it is to win Midwestern states.”
Next year Racine County and other counties will be solidifying their delegates to send to the convention.
Andriestsch said she is going to try to become one of the delegates Racine at the convention, but there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
Impact on Racine
But beyond politics, Milwaukee hosting the convention is likely going to have an effect on surrounding communities like Racine County.
“All the restaurants are going to be bustling and the parking is going to be crazy, and it’s going to be wonderful,” Andrietsch said.
Dave Blank, CEO of Real Racine, said this event has the potential to be bigger than the 100th anniversary of Harley-Davidson and that it’s expected that 50,000 people are going to come to the area.
“We have some of our hotel rooms as part of the hotel block,” Blank said. “We’ve been working with Visit Milwaukee for the last couple of weeks trying to get some Racine rooms within the room block because they were looking for so many thousands of them.”
Blank said Real Racine has been instructed by Visit Milwaukee to try to keep the hotel rooms under $250 per night and so far Delta Hotels by Marriot Racine and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine Harbourwalk have agreed to have a block of rooms for the convention.
Not only does Milwaukee and the surrounding counties need to house politicians, campaign workers and delegates, but there is likely a chance that there will be protesters and news media that need to find lodging and entertainment at night.
“I believe it will absolutely be a boom to local businesses,” Neubauer said. “It will be a really exciting moment for Wisconsin and particularly for our part of the state.”
Wirch said he's not sure if he'll go to the convention but is happy that local businesses can benefit from this event.
“This is going to be an exciting presidential year and we will be right in the middle of it,” Wirch said. “It’s good for the economy it’s good for business and I like to see all of that money coming into our area.”
