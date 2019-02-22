Jodi and Daniel Cole; Korie and Nathan Baganz; Dylan Cordero and Jodi Miller; Steven and Heidi Botzau; Jennifer and Samuel Ross; Dianne and Todd Schueppler; Katherine and Frank Krupkowski; Jennifer and Justin Kagerbauer; Jessica and Matthew Taskonis; Stephanie and Jordon Street; Brenda and Solomon Jones Jr.; Angela Boutwell-Cook and Robert Cook.
Breaking
Recommended
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Should Wisconsin honor Colin Kaepernick as part of Black History Month?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.