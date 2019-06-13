Lindsey and Shane Yankech, Dawn and Michael Yager, Emilee and Ronald Merrell, Monique and Michael Kruk, Erica and Craig Jensen, Ashton and Derrick Zolinski, Jennifer and James Muraski, Kati and Dorston Day, Kellie and Craig Theisen, Gabriele and Gerald Reutter, Danielle and Raymond Mooney, April and Craig Logue, Angela and Christina Peters, Abby and Jonathan Laux, Natalie and Anthony Prietzel, Patricia and Cecil Jones, Melissa Duda and Gela Kelokhashvili, Jennifer Schapals-Jurena and Andrew Jurena, Dolores and George Cruz, Alyson and Marc Eisch, Cynthia and John Summers, Dana and Justin McClelland, Lacy and Bobby Martz, Alicia and Ian Ringger, Vernice and Louis Mitchell, Charity and Robert Cook, Stacy Kaiser and Jason Niemyjski, Daisha and Nicholas Mattes, Megan and Eric Drescher, Nicole and Bernd Zimmermann, Robin and Colin Brett, Alyssa and Bryan Taulbee, Marilyn and Michael Haley, Thania Cruz and Alan Farfan.
