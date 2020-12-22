Divorces: Aug. 13-Dec. 17, 2020

Rachel and Mitchell Maloney, Laurie and Jason Bazan, Jennifer and Gerald Broom, Marna and Christopher Thillemann, Shari and Stephen Guziak, Maria and Brandon Covelli, Bonnie and Thomas Ohm, Amy and Devin Haake, Gail and David Hasenbein, Taylor and Maureen Schmit, Roxanne and John DeLarue, Tori Starkey and Ryan Cole, Katherine and Daniel Wooten, Kimberly and Edward Miller, Jill and Robert Gulan, Catherine and Leonardo Hibarra, Angela and Tarice Haagensen, Chrystal and James Rosso, Renee and Michael Crum, Rebecca and Heriberto Delgado, Laura and Alejandro Davalos, Nicole and Joseph Johnson, Nicole and Peter Nelsen, Jennifer and Adam Mutsch, Jennifer and Michael Pokorny, Lakeysha and Dante Davis, Trisha and Andrew Alexander, Dawn and Todd Hush, Cynthia and Michael Westman, Alexandria Scardino and Christopher Tarwid, Tiffany Dittman and Cody Hall, Tiffany and Matthew Daly, Karen and Daniel Himsel, April and Jonathan Husman, Angela and Lee Gunderson, Debra and Jeffrey Roloff, Andrea and Paul Myers, Sheryl and Michael Stugard, Krystal and Dustin Strasser, Stephanie and Matthew Ahles, Janet Korenak and John Dziadosz, Angela and Randolph Monroe, Cheryl and Andre Nunn, Dawn and Kenneth Brown, Kathy and Mark Grant, Kim and Gus Russo, Deidre and Daniel Turner, Shawna Pfister and Kristin Moretti, Audrey and Kenneth Sorenson, Ana and Jose Gomez, Estrellita and Anthony Davis, LaKeisha and Kendrick Brockman, Katherine and Aaron Pettis, Angina and Scott Thole, Jessica and Scott Dugas, Melissa and Blake Budish, Julia and Brian Matsen, Jody and Scott Garner, Brenda and Jason Condrad, Meredith and Frank Wesley, Candice and Seth Oldenburg, Rachel and Caleb Straub, Julie and Thomas Vakos, Sophie and Christopher Sarnstrom, Tara and Joshua Jenkins, Angela and Christopher Terry, Dawn and John Strupp, Tanisha and Phillip Brookshire, Angelica and James Zielinski, Carrie and Justin Bobick, Lucinda and Jeffrey Ohrwall II, Laura and Brian White, Heather and Rene Deltoro Jr., Kate and Travis Wates, Jennifer and Walter Williams, Jennifer and Scottie Williams, Mary and Richard Leaf, Jessica and Andrew Radley, Clare and Alexander Bohm, Sandra and Mohammed Sherid, Kristie Thiede and Franklin Stallman, Kizzy and Antonio Moss, Rebecca Jurena and Terry Terriquez, Elisa and Fred De La O, Lisa and Tarence Gary, Trista and Brett Finnigan, Pamela and David Talsky, Susan and Kenneth Schacht, Sharon and Brett Long, Meredith and Kevin Gonzalez, Suzette and Mark Richard, Stephanie and David Petrie, Ceara Kuberski and Andrew Montes de Oca, Maria and Emiliano Aguirre, Jennifer and Donald Christian Jr., Amy Lewandowski and Scott Peterson, Yvette and Christopher Bunker, Tammy and Jeffrey Hand, Heidi and William Unke, Janet and Bobby Wickersheim, Tonia and Anthony Brown, Stephanie and Patrick O’Neill Jr., Shari and Scott Oberst, Julie and Joshua Towery, Griselda Ventura and Apolonio Almazan, Dena and Justin Klis, Alyssa and Steven Vash, Elizabeth and Edmund deChemin, Zoe and Charles Wolf, Julia Neumann and Tanner Reid, Shanicka and Tony Harris, Billie and Ross Dahse, Wendy and Richard Humphrey, Scarlett Ortega and Jesus Martinez, Michelle and Daniel Stiles, Suzanne and Ronald Spear, Kathryn and Adam Johnsen, Mildred and Eldon Moore III, Heather and James Asiyanbi, Kathryn and Paul Jost, Nicole and Jeremy Teloh, Melissa and Darryl Ingram, Carolina Rodriguez and Steven Babe, Kim and Harry DeHart, Brittney and Joshua Jensen, Victoria and Keon Johnson, Heather and Jonathan Woodard, Elaine and Scott Dix, Annette and David Llanas, Sara and Reed Danielson.
Divorces: Aug. 13-Dec. 17, 2020
About a dozen businesses in Racine and Kenosha counties have been target of gaming machine burglaries
In each case, the thieves broke in, smashed gaming machines, took cash and left — often in under two minutes. “Aren’t the bars and restaurants having enough frickin’ problems?” said one tavern owner. One restaurant was hit twice in two days.
The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.
Despite what you may have heard, the city is not prohibiting veterans from applying to work for the Racine Police Department.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Four Milwaukee teens were arrested after two of them allegedly stole merchandise from Best Buy on Saturday morning, made thre…
Teen faces two felony charges for alleged robberies during meetups purportedly to sell PlayStation 5
A Racine teenager who claimed to have been selling a PlayStation 5 allegedly robbed two people of $700 each, one of them at gunpoint, during supposed meetups to sell a PS5 at local parks, according to police.
Medical goods distributor Wisconsin Vision Associates needs more space so badly, and doesn't want to leave Burlington, that the company is trying to purchase an entire shopping center.
The confusion surrounding property tax bills comes from the public's general misunderstanding of how taxes are calculated, according to the director of school financial services for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.
This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.
Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.
RACINE — Two men have been charged in a break-in and assault of the victim with a brick.