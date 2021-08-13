Crystal and Shawn Whalen, Sarah and Brian Freymuth, Lauren and Andrew Schmidt, Emma and James Cornelius, Kayla Peterson and Thomas Hanson, Sarah and Christopher Reed, Michelle and Mark Westrich, Maureen and Daniel Quella, Rebecca and Dennis Koker, Jennifer and James Lotzer, Sara and Paul Wible, Rachel and Timothy Fitterer, Amy and Brian Singleton, Margaret and Ronald Hoeft, Cheryl and Chris Stanke, Alanna Spanjers and Lionel Waldron, Lucina Martinez and Lauro Luis Ruiz, Laura Gutierrez Palafox and Ernesto Gomez Vasquez, Amanda Solis and Hector Solis-Olivares, Jennifer and Ricky Temple, Chelsea and Andrew Carter, Christine and Matthew Barlar, Misana Ratliff and Manu Bowens, Jacqueline and Luke Craig, Nicole and Joseph Munoz, Kimberly and Jeffrey Strike, Kerri Hoehn Kumm and Ryan Kumm, Nichole Garcia and Arquelio Talavera, Lakeisha and Isaac Woods, Duane and Milagro Arrington, Elizabeth and Anthony Alvarado, Leigh and Michael Musurlian, Theresa and Michael Gemmel, Deborah and Nathan Rausch, Kate and Joshua Lee, Dora and Juan Montoya, Elvira and Juan Huizar, Dawn and Kelly Kravig, Rachelle and Christopher Habermann, Kimberlyn and Timphanie Lucas, Nariah Hamilton and Naseer Ghani, Rosemary and Sergio Trevino Jr., Diane and Scott Ryan, Ashley Williams and Gregory Tucker Jr., Hanna and Luke Connelly, Milan Patel and Komal Mody, Rachel and August Barnet, Deborah and Edward Hollis, Gail and John Jensen, Marna Skinner and James Nelson Jr., Priscilla and Benjamin Elizondo, Emily Nee and Kevin Starr, Rebecca Mares and Daniel Padilla, Emily and Samuel Duchac, Renata Bodio and Krzysztof Lagiewka, Rachel and Zachary Horn, Rosa Gonzalez and Joaquin Maldonado.
Divorces: Aug. 13, 2021
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
RACINE — Anaelise Meiner, who went missing on Aug. 6, was found safe Saturday afternoon according to the Racine Police Department.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.
A charge of child sexual assault was dismissed after DA's Office says it developed new evidence just days before the case was set to go to trial.