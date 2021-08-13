 Skip to main content
Divorces: Aug. 13, 2021
DIVORCES

Divorces: Aug. 13, 2021

Crystal and Shawn Whalen, Sarah and Brian Freymuth, Lauren and Andrew Schmidt, Emma and James Cornelius, Kayla Peterson and Thomas Hanson, Sarah and Christopher Reed, Michelle and Mark Westrich, Maureen and Daniel Quella, Rebecca and Dennis Koker, Jennifer and James Lotzer, Sara and Paul Wible, Rachel and Timothy Fitterer, Amy and Brian Singleton, Margaret and Ronald Hoeft, Cheryl and Chris Stanke, Alanna Spanjers and Lionel Waldron, Lucina Martinez and Lauro Luis Ruiz, Laura Gutierrez Palafox and Ernesto Gomez Vasquez, Amanda Solis and Hector Solis-Olivares, Jennifer and Ricky Temple, Chelsea and Andrew Carter, Christine and Matthew Barlar, Misana Ratliff and Manu Bowens, Jacqueline and Luke Craig, Nicole and Joseph Munoz, Kimberly and Jeffrey Strike, Kerri Hoehn Kumm and Ryan Kumm, Nichole Garcia and Arquelio Talavera, Lakeisha and Isaac Woods, Duane and Milagro Arrington, Elizabeth and Anthony Alvarado, Leigh and Michael Musurlian, Theresa and Michael Gemmel, Deborah and Nathan Rausch, Kate and Joshua Lee, Dora and Juan Montoya, Elvira and Juan Huizar, Dawn and Kelly Kravig, Rachelle and Christopher Habermann, Kimberlyn and Timphanie Lucas, Nariah Hamilton and Naseer Ghani, Rosemary and Sergio Trevino Jr., Diane and Scott Ryan, Ashley Williams and Gregory Tucker Jr., Hanna and Luke Connelly, Milan Patel and Komal Mody, Rachel and August Barnet, Deborah and Edward Hollis, Gail and John Jensen, Marna Skinner and James Nelson Jr., Priscilla and Benjamin Elizondo, Emily Nee and Kevin Starr, Rebecca Mares and Daniel Padilla, Emily and Samuel Duchac, Renata Bodio and Krzysztof Lagiewka, Rachel and Zachary Horn, Rosa Gonzalez and Joaquin Maldonado.

