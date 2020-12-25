 Skip to main content
Divided school board votes to continue pursuing charter school despite budget concerns
Divided school board votes to continue pursuing charter school despite budget concerns

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board, by a 5-4 vote Monday, has overruled members of RUSD’s administration and directed them to continue trying to identify a location for a proposed charter school.

Those who opposed the plan argued that now is not the time to pursue establishing a new charter school, considering the following factors:

  • RUSD is facing losses of state funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Hundreds of kids have recently transferred out of the district.
  • RUSD is still in the early stages of committing to its
Long-Range Facilities Master Plan

that is funded via the

$1 billion referendum voters narrowly approved in April
  • .
Mike Frontier

Frontier
  • The five members of the board who voted in favor of a motion Monday don’t want to give up on a charter-school plan that would fit into the district’s model of being “district of choice,” as School Board Member Dr. Michael Frontier put it. He added that the charter school could be “a great attraction for the district.”

“We are a district built on choice,” he said. “This might be a choice that families will embrace.”

Leaders of RUSD’s administration expressed opposition to allowing the charter school to move forward at this time.

During the same meeting, the board unanimously approved the closures of North Park and Giese schools, and another seven RUSD schools are set to close in the coming years as the district looks to “right-size.” Adapting the Long-Range Plan to accommodate a new charter school, even if it could be located within another existing or soon-to-be built building, could hinder the district’s plans to “right-size,” they said.

Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien

“Based on the board’s guiding change document and the work we did around the referendum, this board really committed to downsizing our footprint in relation to declining enrollment and being able to upgrade our facilities,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien said. “This proposal (for a new charter school) does not fit into those guidelines.”

The charter school in question is to be called the Racine Scholars Academy, an “instrumentality charter school.” It was one of six charter schools to receive state grants (out of more than a dozen that applied) in June 2020; the “Planning & Implementation Grant” RSA received was for $800,000.

Kimberly Hoover

Hoover

Jane Barbian and Kimberly Hoover, two of the four School Board members who voted against allowing the charter to move forward Monday, expressed support for the concept of the school and for allowing a charter within RUSD — the district’s last charter, Racine Civil Leaders Academy, closed in 2017 due to low enrollment — but Hoover said the “timing” of the proposal coming forward “is extremely terrible.”

Jane Brewer Barbian

Barbian

“I just want to remind and caution board members,” Barbian said, “we have not seen the state funding budget; that’s going to come out in January and February. During this time of COVID, we have no idea what cuts we’re going to have to make because the state is having a financial crisis. What will our available money be?

“This program could cost us more than $1 million. Maybe in another year, at another time, we could have looked at that. But this pandemic time is not the time to be spending money we may not have that might make it very hard to balance our budget.”

Marc Duff

Duff

RUSD Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff expressed similar feelings.

“In early October, our fiscal situation was more stable and then suddenly we lost another 500-and-some kids. We ended up losing more than 1,000 kids last year … which is creating a significant fiscal strain,” Duff said. “Closing two schools will only put a minor dent in the problem.

“We have only a certain amount of students in the area. It should be recognized that some of these students who go to the charter school will pull further from our existing schools, causing a further acceleration of the challenges … with having right-sizing of our schools.”

Frontier disagreed with that assessment: “We find ways to fund things that are priorities and defund things that are not. To assume we are going to lose kids does not have the passion and the vision we need to be the school district of choice in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Scott Coey

Coey

Scott Coey, the School Board member who made the motion to direct the RUSD administration “to identify a location and cost-reduction strategies” that could allow RSA to move forward, said “I think this is worth looking into.”

Gallien responded by saying: “We have determined we don’t have space right now.” But the board still voted against the recommendation by Gallien and RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon to put a pause on the Racine Scholars Academy.

