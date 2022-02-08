Divided RUSD School Board approves extending superintendent's contract by one vote

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board on Monday narrowly approved the extension of Dr. Eric Gallien’s superintendent contract to June 2024.

The contract was to expire at the end of June 2023, with a provision in place for the board to vote every year to extend the contract an additional year. From July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, Gallien will receive a salary of $226,158.40.

Gallien has been RUSD’s superintendent since July 1, 2018, after three months of him serving as interim superintendent after his predecessor, Lolli Hawes, took a new job. In February 2020, the board unanimously voted to approve his contract through 2022 with an annual salary of $215,259.

Debate

Before moving to the vote, new Board President Matthew Hanser noted that in his four years as the superintendent, Gallien has faced numerous unique challenges, including how to “safely provide a quality education to our children during unprecedented pandemic ...

“As you will hear later this evening, under Dr. Gallien’s leadership, Racine Unified is embarking on developing a new strategic plan to address how we will respond to the challenges our community faces while building on our main successes,” Hanser continued. “Consistency in leadership is an asset to Racine Unified and Dr. Gallein has expressed his commitment to us as a board to being a leader in the Racine community as we work to ensure our children reach their full potential.”

This confidence, however, was not entirely shared by board member Ally Docksey, who was elected as board vice president by her peers later in the meeting.

Docksey, who went on to vote against the contract extension, said her vote was not against Gallien entirely, but due to a “lack of data” to commit the district to an additional 2½ years of Gallien’s leadership.

“Some of the things that I see are very promising, but I need to see them delivered,” Docksey said. “My thought process on this is that if you will stick with us and I start to see the needle moving in the direction on these things that you’re talking about, I will wholeheartedly support you in January 2023.”

In the end, the board approved the contract renewal in a 5-4 vote. Hanser, Kimberly Hoover, Tonya C. Evans, Julie McKenna and Brian O’Connell voted to extend the contract. Docksey, Scott Coey, Auntavia Jackson and Dulce Cervantes Contreras voted against extending the contract.

