STUTEVANT — The REAL School, for the third time, has a vendor set to replace the artificial turf on the two indoor soccer fields in its fieldhouse.
Racine Unified Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon told the School Board last summer that the district couldn’t afford to wait any longer to replace the aging surfaces.
At that time she described the turf fields as “beyond repair and unsafe for play.” She added that athletes had been injured on the turf at the fieldhouse, 10116 Stellar Ave. In some places the turf is no longer properly attached to the floor underneath.
After the vendor initially set to complete the project in summer 2018 backed out, the project was re-bid several times. In February, the School Board approved a new vendor to complete the job which was set to finish the work within the following eight to 12 weeks.
Gordon told the School Board on Monday that the vendor approved in February was unable to perform per the terms of its contract, so the board approved a new vendor that Gordon said she anticipated would be the final one.
The turf replacement is set to be completed before Nov. 1 by Midwest Sports and Turf Systems, at a cost of $174,000.
Unified rents the use of the fields to the public during non-school hours and charges entrance fees for open gym time, generating revenue for the district that it uses to pay the loans it took out to remodel the Sportsplex to transform it into a school. The REAL School opened at its current location in fall 2017.
RUSD--cut your losses. Get some space down the street at Gateway for your tech education programs, sell the "real school" building and get it back on the tax rolls. Take some of the proceeds to buy RUSD staff time at some gym for recreation.
