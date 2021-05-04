District Attorney's Office files 82 additional charges in Stanger sex-assault case

RACINE — The man accused of drugging women, sexually assaulting them and filming the crime is now facing a much longer criminal complaint due to additional evidence.

Shane M. Stanger, 46, was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault on an unconscious person when he was arrested in March.

However, a subsequent investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office turned up a substantial amount of new evidence relating to photos taken surreptitiously of both adults and children.

As a result, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has filed an amended criminal complaint that included 82 additional charges.

The charges include, but are not limited to: second-degree sexual assault with a domestic abuse enhancement (10 counts), possession of child pornography (6 counts), capturing an image of nudity (11 counts), capturing an image of intimate representation (5 counts), invasion of privacy (6 counts) and use of surveillance equipment on people younger than 18 (15 counts).

Stanger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Case history