District Attorney's Office files 82 additional charges in Stanger sex-assault case

RACINE — The man accused of drugging women, sexually assaulting them and filming the crime is now facing a much longer criminal complaint due to additional evidence.
Shane M. Stanger, 46, was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault on an unconscious person when he was arrested in March.
However, a subsequent investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office turned up a substantial amount of new evidence relating to photos taken surreptitiously of both adults and children.
As a result, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has filed an amended criminal complaint that included 82 additional charges.
The charges include, but are not limited to: second-degree sexual assault with a domestic abuse enhancement (10 counts), possession of child pornography (6 counts), capturing an image of nudity (11 counts), capturing an image of intimate representation (5 counts), invasion of privacy (6 counts) and use of surveillance equipment on people younger than 18 (15 counts).
Stanger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Case history
Law enforcement responded to a call for service from a Rochester woman, who came forward to say she had discovered videos of herself being sexually assaulted by Stanger. The victim told authorities she has no memory of the assaults.
An investigation into Stanger’s computer and cellphone was launched and authorities uncovered numerous videos showing assaults of the original victim, as well as videos of an assault to two other victims — one adult and one juvenile.
There also were “several” videos of victims showering or using the restroom, recorded without their permission.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said victims range in age from 10 to 40 years old.
The defendant is being held on $5 million bail.