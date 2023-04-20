Don’t tell Chynna Chung that “less is more.”

For Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the show’s director is all about more: “We have more light cues than we’ve ever used before and more special effects than we’ve ever had. And we’ve already sold more advance tickets than ever before.”

Another more: The show has already been extended to a third weekend, due to those robust ticket sales.

Throw in “our gorgeous set and very talented cast,” and it all adds up to what Chung calls “the biggest show we’ve ever done.”

Chung has been busy at Kenosha’s Lakeside Players, where she directed “High School Musical” in May of 2022 and was co-director for “The Wizard of Oz” earlier this year. In between, she squeezed in a role in “The Addams Family.”

“Community theater is my passion,” she said Tuesday night before a rehearsal at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

Chung emphasizes the “community” part by bringing the cast and crew together.

“This is the most collaborative show we’ve worked on,” she said. “We had four work days with the cast and crew, who came in and worked on everything: Props, costumes, sets, lights. We had 30 to 40 people in here, all working together. All hands are happily on deck.”

Chung is a longtime fan of Disney musicals — “I watched the animated ‘Beauty and the Beast’ so much as a kid that I memorized every line” — and is “thrilled to be able to put my own spin on this.”

Cast members, she said, were “encouraged to offer their ideas for their characters. We’ve really all worked as a team on this show.”

The show’s cast, she said, features a mix of people making their stage debut, to longtime theater veterans.

Her dream role

Jamie Fry-De Jager, who plays Belle, is one of those veteran performers — though not on the Rhode stage.

“This is my first show here,” she said, “but I lived in Manhattan for 10 years and was a professional performer.”

Her experience includes touring the world with the USO Show Troupe and studying musical theater at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

In 2018, Fry-De Jager moved back to her hometown of Mount Carroll, Ill., and commutes almost three hours to Kenosha for this show.

But it’s worth the drive to be in “my favorite show,” she said. “I’ve been in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ many times, but I’ve never played Belle before. It’s a dream role. Now I can check it off my bucket list.”

Fry-De Jager feels a special connection to her character, minus the encounter with an enchanted Beast.

“Her life mirrors my life,” she explained. “I grew up in a small town (like Belle) and felt left out because I wanted to be a singer-dancer and move to New York.”

Fry-De Jager also feels connected to “Beauty and the Beast” through her father, who died when she was 17.

“This was his favorite show,” she said, “and we shared that. He used to bring me roses after all my performances. I feel that connection in this show.”

After moving back home due to health issues, Fry-De Jager is happy to be working in a theater.

“This is my first time back on a stage,” she said. “And everyone here has been so welcoming. I came in not knowing anyone, and they’ve been great.”

Welcome back

Joining Fry-De Jager on stage is Aaron Kohlmeier, who plays the Beast.

It’s his first show in two decades and he, too, is playing his dream role.

“I did theater at St. Joe’s High School and Carthage College,” he said, “and I was in Kids From Wisconsin for one year. Then I got married and had a family and got busy.”

After watching his kids, Ella, Evan and Elias, performing in several shows, Aaron — and his wife, Nikki — decided to try out for this show.

“We were last on stage together in 2003 at Carthage in ‘Footloose,’” Nikki Kohlmeier, who plays Mrs. Potts, said at Tuesday’s dress rehearsal.

Being in a show “was very scary at first,” she said, “but now it’s second nature. This is like our second home now, being at the theater.”

Aaron, too, found those musical theater skills came back.

“It’s really clicking now,” he said, while getting his Beast makeup applied. “Now I’m singing every day and learning lines again. We have a great cast, and it’s a lot of fun.”

The performers, he added, “are all so great that I feel the pressure to live up to the rest of the cast.”

He particularly enjoys the Beast’s journey in the show.

“It’s a great story of redemption and finding yourself again,” he said. “I’ve always loved this show, and this is a really great production.”