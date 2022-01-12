"Disillusionment" | Without guaranteed paid leave, women are less likely to thrive and remain in workforce

RACINE — The United States stands alone as the only First World country with no guaranteed paid time off to those with a new baby.

The 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act offers only 12 weeks of unpaid leave, for those who qualify, and not everyone does.

Even some countries with notorious human rights histories — like Saudi Arabia, where women couldn’t legally drive until 2018, and Iran, where women make up less than 6% of its parliament — have guaranteed paid maternity leave.

Whether a person gets paid leave depends entirely on where they work or where they live, as some states have enacted paid family leave legislation. Wisconsin is not one of those states.

In the conversations surrounding a recent report on the state of working women in Wisconsin, one of the issues was what businesses can do to make work workable for working women, but some of the issues fell into the public policy sphere.

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the results from the report were not surprising because they echo what she regularly hears from working women.

“It is very disheartening to hear about the struggles that women in Wisconsin are having in this moment,” Neubauer said. “It’s really clear that we do have a crisis on our hands in terms of a woman’s ability to meaningfully participate in the workforce.”

Kane Communications Group issued a report on the state of working women in December, after months of research.

“Kane Insights: the State of Working Women in Wisconsin” surveyed 980 working women chosen randomly and sat down with 24 working women in group sessions.

As noted in the report, only 46% of Wisconsin’s working women had benefits that included paid family leave and only half had jobs that offered flexible hours or work-from-home options.

This comes despite the fact that 40% of Wisconsin’s working women have at least two children under the age of 18 years old.

For women of color, the percentages are even higher. Approximately 60% of Hispanic working women have children under the age of 18 years old and half of African American working women have children under the age of 18 years old.

Not surprisingly, 54% of Wisconsin’s working women reported difficulties in balancing work and home responsibilities. For the 50% who reported they were thinking about quitting their jobs, responsibilities at home was one of the top reasons.

Child care

One of the biggest challenges for working women with children is child care, which is expensive and can be difficult to procure.

Neubauer said child care has been high on her list of issues to address.

“Even before the pandemic, I was visiting child care centers who were talking about how hard it was for them to continue to stay in business and provide care for children,” she said.

Further, she heard from parents who were having trouble finding child care and paying for it.

The pandemic did not improve that situation.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, in March 2020 approximately 1,729 child care centers were closed because of COVID-19. That is about 40% of the centers in Wisconsin.

In terms of public policy, Wisconsin’s state government invested in two programs to help both providers and families.

DCF established the Child Care Counts Stabilization Payment Program, which is helping to fund day care centers during the pandemic. About $255 million has been spent in the effort to stabilize the industry and an additional $330 million has been earmarked to continue the effort over the next 18 months.

By October 2021, the number of closed centers decreased to 118, or about 2.7% of the centers. The rebound was due to a number of factors, which included the fact many people working at home returned to the office.

There was also action to assist working families.

Earlier this month, those in the Wisconsin Shares Child Care Subsidy Program, which helps families who qualify to cover the cost of child care, saw an increase in their subsidy from 35% to 80%.

Neubauer said it was important these programs have ongoing support, but she is advocating for more action at both the state and federal levels.

Federal debate

Neibauer stressed the importance of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda being debated in Congress, which would increase benefits for many working people but also comes with a price tag in the trillions.

“This needs to be passed and put into place because it has a real focus on addressing systematic challenges, which is a lack of child care in this country,” she said. “For us to recover from the pandemic, for us to provide women with equal opportunities, we need to pass that bill.”

The Build Back Better plan includes a wide range of support for childcare, including subsidies for working families, funds to increase the expansion of centers and the number of centers, and funds to increase pay for those in early childhood education, which has been described as near poverty wages.

The plan is not without its critics, who worry the subsidies to help families pay for child care will come before the expansion of child care centers — increasing the already high demand for child care and driving up prices.

As Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, put it during a panel in Racine in December: “The Build Back Better plan under Joe Biden, do you know what they’re going to raise the wage to for the child care in our country? It’s somewhere between $25 and $30 an hour, is what the new required subsidy is going to be (if the proposal passes Congress) in order to get somebody to work in a child care facility.

“What do you think is going to be the result of dramatically increasing the cost of child care to every … working mom and dad in the entire country? They’re going to say to themselves: it’s cheaper for us to have one person work because child care is now so expensive it’s cost-prohibitive, so we’re going to have even fewer in the workforce even with the subsidies that we offer.”

Neubauer was one of the working women who participated in the Kane Communications Group study, which included providing feedback on the portion of the study that sought insight into the lives of young working women.

“As a 30-year-old,” she said, “I’ve seen a lot of my friends and peers experience the disillusionment of working really hard and not being able to put money away for retirement, or buy a house or get out of the student loan debt.”

