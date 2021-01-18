Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been about a half-million transactions combined at the two Piggly Wiggly grocery stores run by Ralph Malicki: at 5201 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, and at 2201 E. Rawson Ave., Oak Creek. That’s at least a half-million potential coronavirus exposures for Malicki’s staff, which totals about 125 between the two stores.

“Tell me what other groups of people have been through that many people” during the pandemic, Malicki said of food service workers compared to those in other occupations.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that grocery store employees be included — along with police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, postal workers and certain other essential workers — in states’ second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Wisconsin, that phase is known as Phase 1b. Phase 1a focused on nearly 400,000 health care workers and roughly 57,000 nursing-home residents.

But when those who are likely to be included in Phase 1b were announced last week — public comment on the plan concluded at 4 p.m. Monday, with final committee approval expected this week even as vaccine access slowly opens for some in 1b — grocery store workers and others working in the food-service industry were not included.

“I would never begrudge another group ahead of us. But I’d love to hear the logic of how they (grocery store workers) got bumped down,” Malicki said Monday during a phone interview. “We’ve been told all along: Follow the science and follow the CDC. So here we are deviating from that ...

“I’m very upset about it. I find that disheartening.”

Factors in state decision-making

The state said that the CDC’s guidelines were overly broad for who qualifies as a “front-line essential worker” and so that “necessitated subprioritization” of who would be next.

Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly blamed limited access to vaccines on the federal government falling short on planned distribution, not on shortcomings of statewide planning. Several Republican lawmakers have put the blame specifically on Evers’ administration.

Wisconsin’s Phase 1b guidelines include vaccinations for “public-facing essential workers,” but the state as of Monday was not planning on actually including grocery store workers in that grouping.

Currently included in 1b as part of “public-facing essential workers” are those working in education or child care, non-medical first responders such as law enforcement officers, and health care personnel who aren’t on the front lines like hospital staffers. Others included in Phase 1b are those who work and live in “congregate settings” and people older than 70.

As of Monday, Wisconsin had been allocated 607,000 total vaccines by the federal government, with 239,102 of them having already been administered, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. Also as of Monday, only 39,524 Wisconsinites had received both necessary doses of a vaccine; both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses administered weeks apart.

Nationwide, vaccination rates are lagging behind stated goals. The U.S. was only halfway to its goal of 20 million vaccinations at the end of 2020, having only started about 10 million vaccinations at that point.

A ‘puzzling’ exclusion

David Spiegelhoff, owner of Gooseberries Fresh Food Market in Burlington, said he found the state not immediately including grocery store workers in Phase 1b “puzzling.”

He agreed that the first priority for vaccinations should go to health care workers, senior citizens and public safety professionals. But he noted that grocery stores have been deemed essential by the government and the public, and thus have kept their doors open consistently throughout the pandemic.

Located at 690 W. State St., Burlington, Gooseberries has about 150 employees and serves about 8,000 customers a week; that means about 330,000 customers were served at Gooseberries from mid-March through the end of 2020.

The store enforces a face mask requirement indoors, offers curbside pickup as an alternative for customers, and has a policy to keep employees and others a safe distance apart. Similar precautions are in place at Malicki’s Piggly Wigglys and most other grocery stores statewide.

Referring to the vaccination plan after Phase 1a, Spiegelhoff said: “When the next wave comes, we thought we would be part of it. We don’t understand what’s changed.”

The Wisconsin Grocers Association is advocating to get Wisconsin’s food workers added to Phase 1b; Spiegelhoff sits on the WGA’s board.

Tim Matcalfe — owner of the three Metcalfe’s Market stores, one in Wauwatosa and two in Madison — wrote in an open letter to the committee that plans Wisconsin’s vaccination phases: “Grocery workers have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and are as critical to our food supply as farmers. While our company takes every safety precaution possible for our team, the reality is that this team has been exposed to members of the public every day and put at increased risk of infection for nearly a year now.

“Grocery workers do not have the opportunity to do their jobs from home. When their role in our community requires them to be at their workplace day in and day out. It has been stressful for many of them to come to work every day, but they have endured and continued to provide a way for families in our community to have food on their tables.”

When his workers found out over the past week they likely wouldn’t be in the next round of vaccinations, Spiegelhoff said, “they’re deflated … it caught us off guard.”

Malicki pointed out how, especially in the spring, there were massive interruptions to the food chain and spikes in prices of certain products due to outbreaks at food processing plants. Workers in those plants also are waiting on vaccinations despite their importance to day-to-day life amid a pandemic.

“If there’s no food chain, there’s no life,” Malicki said. “I think, as an industry, we were expecting to be in the second tier just based on the sheer number of exposures since the beginning.”

Several of Malicki’s workers have fallen sick with the virus. Malicki himself caught it in November, escaping with what he said were only mild symptoms.

Of the virus, Malicki has been saying for months: “It wasn’t a question of ‘if,’ it was a question of ‘when’ we’d get this.”

