Disguise da limit: Memories of Davy Crockett, candy cigarettes and the art of the deal

“There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch.”—Robert Brault

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and warnings from medical experts against trick-or-treating this year, Trick-or-Treat 2020 will definitely be unlike any other, decidedly more trick than treat. The time-honored celebration of Halloween, as we know it, may never be the same again.

The arrival of Oct. 31 always puts me in a nostalgic state of mind, recalling my own trick-or-treating adventures back in the day, which is now more years ago than I care to admit. Suffice to say Richard Nixon was president, gas was 36 cents a gallon, Elvis was touring, NASA was landing astronauts on the moon, and a Brooklyn-accented alley cat named Albert was delivering the six and 10 o’clock weathercasts in Milwaukee.

My earliest and most cherished childhood Halloween memory came when I was four years old in 1969, when I went trick-or-treating as celebrated 19th Century American folk hero, frontiersman, soldier and politician Davy Crockett.