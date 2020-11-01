Disguise da limit: Memories of Davy Crockett, candy cigarettes and the art of the deal

“There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch.”—Robert Brault
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and warnings from medical experts against trick-or-treating this year, Trick-or-Treat 2020 will definitely be unlike any other, decidedly more trick than treat. The time-honored celebration of Halloween, as we know it, may never be the same again.
The arrival of Oct. 31 always puts me in a nostalgic state of mind, recalling my own trick-or-treating adventures back in the day, which is now more years ago than I care to admit. Suffice to say Richard Nixon was president, gas was 36 cents a gallon, Elvis was touring, NASA was landing astronauts on the moon, and a Brooklyn-accented alley cat named Albert was delivering the six and 10 o’clock weathercasts in Milwaukee.
My earliest and most cherished childhood Halloween memory came when I was four years old in 1969, when I went trick-or-treating as celebrated 19th Century American folk hero, frontiersman, soldier and politician Davy Crockett.
As “King of the Wild Frontier,” a veritable Fess Parker in the making, I trailblazed the wilds of my urban neighborhood clad in my fringed buckskin outfit and coonskin cap, ready to take down any fearsome and ferocious be’ares I might encounter, either ‘rassling them to the ground with my bare hands or simply dispatching them with “Betsy,” my trusty double-barreled pop-gun from W.T. Grants.
Looking at the fading Kodachrome print from the yellow-roofed drive-up Fotomat kiosk, I’m wearing, for reasons I can’t quite explain, a Halloween makeup Snidely Whiplash handlebar mustache that would’ve done Hall of Fame Milwaukee Brewers ace reliever Rollie Fingers proud.
Several years later, during my Cub Scout days, our den made Halloween craft project robot costumes out of aluminum foil, tape, wire and empty three-gallon tubs scavenged from the local Baskin-Robbins.
Looking vaguely something like the clanky, laser-eyed Gort, the mute and menacing outer space robot from the classic 1961 sci-fi movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still” — being the pre-”Star Wars” days I’d envisioned crafting something much more grandiose like wise-cracking robot B-9 from “Lost in Space“ — I robot-walked around the neighborhood smelling like a mint chip and praline pecan sundae.
Progressively losing pieces of my disintegrating costume as the evening’s trick-or-treating rounds progressed, by the end of the candy grab I was cleverly disguised as a Cub Scout balancing a large stack of foil-wrapped ice cream tubs. Alas, craft-making was not my forte.
A celebration best enjoyed in the company of friends, my “Sandlot“ friends and I canvassed our neighborhood with a fine-toothed comb as a convivial and goofy Halloween trick-or-treating trio — The Three Musketeers meet The Three Stooges.
Possessed of different taste preferences, we all had our favorite candies and pet peeve dislikes. Gathered together back home under the porchlight, sitting tired and footsore but contented, we’d wheel-and-deal our candy haul after emptying out our toothy-grinned orange plastic pumpkin candy baskets on the front stoop, haggling spirited trades over Milk Duds, “fun-sized” Hershey minis, jelly Chuckles candies, and Mounds, Snickers, Milky Way and Almond Joy bars of various sizes.
There were takers for most all of the sweets, save for the concrete-hard popcorn balls that were reserved for baseball, bowling, bocce and shot-putting.
I’d happily trade away the face-puckering SweeTarts, incendiary Red Hots, syrupy Nik-L-Nip wax bottles and anise-spiked black licorice whips for candies more appealing to my personal sweet tooth palate — Hershey’s Special Darks, Reese’s peanut butter cups, Boyer marshmallow cups, peanut butter and molasses Mary Jane’s, Butterfingers, foil-wrapped Pearson and York peppermint patties, Whoppers malted milk balls, chalky NECCO wafers, Goetze’s caramel cream “Bulls-Eyes” and Brach’s pink, white and brown-striped “Coconut Neapolitan Sundaes.”
After we were all done with a hard day’s trick-or-treating and negotiating our high stakes candy swaps, we’d all kick back on the front stoop and light up our red-tipped white sugar Lucky Stripe, Cool, Marboro, Winstun, Acmel and Pell Mell candy cigarettes, ridiculous pre-pubescent Humphrey Bogarts trying to look suave and sophisticated in our Halloween costumes.
Fast forward several decades and every Halloween there’s a small part of me that yearns to find Brault’s brightly-lit front porch, hoping to time warp back to the “Wonder Years” of yore.
While I’d trade away the Atomic Fireballs in a heartbeat, I wouldn’t trade the memories.
Captain America, Batgirl and a pumpkin
Little lion
A SUPER Elsa costume!
Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS!
A family of masks at Abrazo Coffee
Marshmello makes an appearance in Downtown Racine
Mickey Mouse goes trick or treating for the first time
Little lion and family
Stay safe while crossing, tricking and treating
Halloween house clown 7400 31st Avenue
Halloween house ghoul 3517 16th Avenue.jpg
Halloween house clown at 1921 81st Street.jpg
Halloween house bobbing at 1921 81st Street.jpg
Halloween house boats on Pershing Blvd.jpg
Halloween house alien 7400 31st Avenue.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue inflatables.jpg
Halloween house 7th avenue skeleton.jpg
Halloween house 35th Place skull.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby
Halloween house Weathersby.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby ghost.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue inflatables
Halloween house 40th avenue entrance.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby ghost.jpg
Halloween house pumpkin ghoul 7019 61st avenue.jpg
Halloween house clown 5609 40th avenue.jpg
Halloween house 7019 61st avenue.jpg
Halloween house 5609 40th avenue.jpg
Halloween house 5609 40th avenue figures.jpg
Halloween house 3517 16th Avenue.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue entrance.jpg
Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo
