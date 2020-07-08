Discussion on Racine Heritage Museum relocation proposal continues

MOUNT PLEASANT — Explorations regarding the possible relocation of the Racine Heritage Museum from Downtown Racine to an undeveloped 10-acre site in the Village of Mount Pleasant continued Monday night.
The four-member Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission unanimously approved the earmarking of $5,300 in undesignated room tax funds for a wetland delineation study for a village-owned parcel located north of West Lawn Memorial Park cemetery along 90th Street near the Village Hall campus.
Village Attorney Christopher R. Smith reported that preliminary discussions had been well received.
“Earlier this year, pre-COVID, we had a meeting identifying priorities and one of things that this commission reacted positively to would be to support the idea of the Racine County Heritage Museum moving into Mount Pleasant,” he noted. “Since that time, we’ve had conference calls with museum representatives, who’ve had conversations at their board level. We’ve also had discussions with the county. Everyone is on board to explore this.”
Smith noted that the “next steps” were in the village’s hands — specifically with the Tourism Commission and, most likely, Mount Pleasant’s Committee of the Whole — to discuss whether there “is a positive reaction to the idea” and if he had “the green light to start negotiations with the county and the museum to put together a letter of intent” regarding proposed use of the village-owned tract for a new Racine County Heritage Museum development that would also include a convention center, a facility that Smith said the village “has a need for.”
Smith noted the proposed development would offer indoor and outdoor space for large community and corporate events, wedding receptions, and village activities.
The wetland delineation study would be used to determine how much of the village-owned parcel would be available for development.
“Our engineer believes very close to the whole 10 acres will be available based on old reports,” Smith said. “He thinks that the [wetland delineation] report will be very favorable as far as buildable, useable area.”
Needs driving search
Smith told the Tourism Commission that museum needs are driving the relocation discussion for the Racine Heritage Museum, now located at 701 Main St in Downtown Racine.
“The building they’re in they don’t want to be in because it’s not big enough, it’s not ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant,” he said. “The county owns the building there and they don’t want the museum there for the same reasons.”
Designed by architect John Mauran, the current home of the Racine Heritage Museum is the former Racine Carnegie Library, built in 1904 and which served as the home of the Racine Public Library until 1958. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in March 1981, the building has served as the home of the Racine Heritage Museum since 1962.
Tourism Committee Vice Chairman Jim Venturini expressed hopes that the proposed museum and convention center project would fit in well with the overall plan for the area around the Mount Pleasant Village Hall campus.
“We talked about this before … having this whole area eventually developed so it’s drawing people,” he said. “If we’re going to do this, I want there to be an overall big plan to make this a tourist destination.”
Tourism Commission Chairman Rob Richardson agreed, recalling how nearly two years ago the commission had brought in consultant Roger Brooks, an internationally-known keynote speaker and expert on travel, tourism, downtowns, community branding and destination marketing, who talked about the need for a gathering space “downtown” or “town square” area as part of a master plan for the area.
With the Tourism Commission having last met on March 2, Smith sought affirmation of continued support for the proposed project, which he said would likely be a multi-year effort. If all goes as planned, Smith said architectural plans could be drawn up in 2021.
“This is very early on,” Smith said. “I just want to make sure from the Tourism Commission’s perspective that everyone’s still on board with our discussion from earlier this year because I don’t want to start hammering this out if either the village or the Tourism Commission doesn’t want to do this. The next step, assuming there are no objections … I would start having discussions with the county and the museum, putting something on paper, and bringing it back to the Village Board and back to the Tourism Commission – yes, no, change it – and then working on the details.”
The Tourism Commission had no objection to Smith continuing discussions on the village’s behalf with Racine County and the Racine County Heritage Museum.
