Discussion on Racine Heritage Museum relocation proposal continues

Tourism Committee Vice Chairman Jim Venturini expressed hopes that the proposed museum and convention center project would fit in well with the overall plan for the area around the Mount Pleasant Village Hall campus.

“We talked about this before … having this whole area eventually developed so it’s drawing people,” he said. “If we’re going to do this, I want there to be an overall big plan to make this a tourist destination.”

Tourism Commission Chairman Rob Richardson agreed, recalling how nearly two years ago the commission had brought in consultant Roger Brooks, an internationally-known keynote speaker and expert on travel, tourism, downtowns, community branding and destination marketing, who talked about the need for a gathering space “downtown” or “town square” area as part of a master plan for the area.

With the Tourism Commission having last met on March 2, Smith sought affirmation of continued support for the proposed project, which he said would likely be a multi-year effort. If all goes as planned, Smith said architectural plans could be drawn up in 2021.