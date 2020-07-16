Discussion on Racine County sales tax continues

MOUNT PLEASANT — With an outsized heavy reliance on property taxes to provide operating revenues for funding municipal operations, leaders in the Village of Mount Pleasant are looking at ways to diversify the community’s revenue sources.
Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told trustees on Monday that Wisconsin municipalities rely on property tax revenues more than those in any other Midwestern state and to a greater degree than most states nationally, referencing the Wisconsin Policy Forum report “Dollars and Sense: Is It Time for a New Municipal Financing Framework in Wisconsin.”
“In Wisconsin, we are unlike any of our sister states around the Midwest in that we are almost completely reliant on property tax dollars to fund our operations,” Murphy said. “Clearly, that has caused a lot of people to be concerned … Other states are doing … better because they have a more diversified revenue stream.”
Wisconsin municipalities rank seventh nationally among states for being the most reliant on property taxes for their revenue, with no other Midwestern state relying so heavily on the property tax and so little on other taxes to pay for municipal services.
Murphy said the WPF’s recently released analysis of the village’s fiscal condition found “that like almost all municipal governments in Wisconsin, the village is highly dependent on a single source of revenue — the property tax — to finance its day-to-day operations.”
In the report, it was noted that in 2018 more than $18.2 million of the village’s $25.3 million in operating revenues came from local property taxes.
“We don’t have a diversified revenue stream,” Murphy said. “We’re reliant on one source of revenue. If property values continue to rise we’re in good shape, but if they go in the other direction — and we’re unsure what will happen with COVID-19 — that would be a problem for us. What do you do when you have a service you’re not able to pay for?”
County-wide sales tax proposal
Looking at one possible revenue diversification solution, Murphy gave an informational presentation to trustees on a possible proposal for diversifying the village’s revenue stream — implementation of a revenue-sharing 0.5% sales tax in Racine County.
Murphy noted the proposal was discussed at a number of meetings of Racine County community leaders, many held pre-COVID, to explore ways to “diversify the revenue stream.” Attendees included top elected officials and administrators, with Murphy and Village President David DeGroot representing Mount Pleasant.
“How do we pay for all these services when we’re reliant on just one revenue stream?” Murphy asked. “… One of the items that we all thought would be something worth looking at was a county-wide sales tax.”
Under the county sales tax proposal discussed, 50% of the half-percent sales tax collections would go to Racine County, with the other half split between the county’s 17 municipalities by population.
Murphy noted Wisconsin State Statue allows counties — without referendum by simple county board action — to enact a countywide ½-cent sales tax on retail purchases, with revenues generated used to cover general operating expenditures of the individual county imposing the tax.
“Racine County has the authority — and the ability — to levy a 0.5% county-wide sales tax on retail purchases,” she said. “They can do this simply by the adoption of a resolution — it’s that easy. But is there the will to do it?”
Murphy said the consensus of the gathered leaders was to take the information and discuss it locally.
“The idea, when the leaders all met, was why don’t we have each community consider this presentation and start educating ourselves on what it would mean, how much money is there, would it be possible for Racine County to share some of the revenue with communities within the county…”
County sales tax widely adopted
Sixty-eight of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 94.4%, have enacted a half-percent county sales tax, with proceeds received through monthly distributions from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. This year, Outagamie County and Menomonee County enacted county-wide sales taxes in January and April respectively.
Murphy noted only four Wisconsin counties — Racine, Manitowoc, Waukesha and Winnebago — have yet to implement a half-percent county sales tax.
Based on Wisconsin Department of Revenue data and Racine County’s current estimated population of 195,584, Murphy said it was a “reasonable estimate” that a half-percent county sales tax would generate $18,024,787 annually — $91.69 per capita.
“By sheer adoption of a resolution and notification to the Department of Revenue, Racine County could begin collecting the $18 million…,” she noted. “One of the areas the group was concerned about … was how do you distribute that … in the fairest way. Equalized value? Population? Number of lane miles if it was used only for roads? It was decided early on that probably the fairest way to do this would be a population-based model, especially for the growth communities. For us, I think it would be reasonably fair.”
The population-based revenue sharing model for county sales tax collections, Murphy said, is used in Sheboygan County.
Under the proposed county sales tax distribution model, Murphy said Racine County would receive $9,012,393 in annual sales tax revenues, with the other half divided among the county’s 17 municipalities by population.
At a population estimate of 27,014 residents, Murphy said the Village of Mount Pleasant would receive $1,238,467 in annual county sales tax revenues under the proposed model. Among the county’s largest municipalities, the City of Racine would receive $3,549,870 in annual county sales tax revenues, with the Village of Caledonia collecting $1,149,518 annually.
“That would be if Racine County agreed to it,” Murphy cautioned. “They don’t have to, but the thought process is if we work with our partners at Racine County and told them that there is a need at a very local level, it’s hoped that they would split it with us … This is an idea. It would be rather gracious and wonderful if they would agree to split half of it … I think it would be an absolutely outstanding partnership if they agreed to split half of it with the communities.”
For the proposed half-percent county sales tax and distribution model to become a reality in Racine County, Murphy said all governmental jurisdictions — county and local — would need buy-in to reach a consensus of support, saying the proposal would provide for “the long-term financial sustainability of all Racine County and its jurisdictions.”
