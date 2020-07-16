Discussion on Racine County sales tax continues

“That would be if Racine County agreed to it,” Murphy cautioned. “They don’t have to, but the thought process is if we work with our partners at Racine County and told them that there is a need at a very local level, it’s hoped that they would split it with us … This is an idea. It would be rather gracious and wonderful if they would agree to split half of it … I think it would be an absolutely outstanding partnership if they agreed to split half of it with the communities.”