Discover Burlington at Loop Day Saturday
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
The Loop in downtown Burlington photo matches up with historical B&W image

Pedestrians stroll through the same approximate area of The Loop in downtown Burlington as shown in the Burlington Historical Society image from more than 100 years ago.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — The new family event Loop Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on East Chestnut Street, the quirky little one-way street that leads to historic Burlington between Pine and Milwaukee streets.

The event will close off the street so that pedestrians can mingle freely in a festival atmosphere while Loop merchants display their goods outside.

Visitors can start the day with tours of several merchants offering a glimpse of how their products are made, before launching into family activities and entertainment.

Live music will rock the Loop throughout the day, starting with a fun performance by "kid approved" singer and entertainer, Duke Otherwise and his band. As the day unfolds, the Jon Dawley Family Band takes over for an engaging set of crowd-pleasing covers. Reilly Rocks wraps up Loop Day with their rousing performance of foot-stomping American/Celtic rock.

Throughout Loop Day, food, beverages and craft beer will be available for purchase while enjoying the free entertainment.

A juried Photography Art Show takes place inside The Loop Commons, and the Burlington police and fire departments will also be onsite offering summer safety tips for families.

As the gateway to Historic Downtown Burlington, the Loop will also be the place to pick up a Downtown Shopping Trail Passport. This walking tour will have participants visit all the locations featured in the passport, while taking advantage of special offers. Completed passports will be collected and entered into a raffle with prizes from participating businesses.

Loop Day Schedule

The Loop Day schedule:

  • 10 a.m.-noon — Loop Business "How It's Made" Tours
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Downtown Shopping Trail Passport Walking Tour
  • 11 a.m.-7 p.m. — Games, activities, food and drink
  • 11 a.m.-noon — Duke Otherwise & Band
  • 1-3 p.m. — Jon Dawley Family Band
  • 3-4 p.m. — Burlington police and fire department summer safety
  • 4-7 p.m. — Juried Photography Art Show and Reilly Rocks (American/Celtic rock)
