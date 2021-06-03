Discover Burlington at Loop Day Saturday

BURLINGTON — The new family event Loop Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on East Chestnut Street, the quirky little one-way street that leads to historic Burlington between Pine and Milwaukee streets.

The event will close off the street so that pedestrians can mingle freely in a festival atmosphere while Loop merchants display their goods outside.

Visitors can start the day with tours of several merchants offering a glimpse of how their products are made, before launching into family activities and entertainment.

Live music will rock the Loop throughout the day, starting with a fun performance by "kid approved" singer and entertainer, Duke Otherwise and his band. As the day unfolds, the Jon Dawley Family Band takes over for an engaging set of crowd-pleasing covers. Reilly Rocks wraps up Loop Day with their rousing performance of foot-stomping American/Celtic rock.

Throughout Loop Day, food, beverages and craft beer will be available for purchase while enjoying the free entertainment.

A juried Photography Art Show takes place inside The Loop Commons, and the Burlington police and fire departments will also be onsite offering summer safety tips for families.