Discount grocer Best Bargains branches out in Burlington

Best Bargains discount grocery store in Wheatland

Located at 6515 352nd Ave. in Wheatland, Best Bargains is bringing its discount grocery services to a new outlet store in Burlington.

 ERIC JOHNSON, Lee Enterprises file photo

BURLINGTON — Discount grocer Best Bargains has opened a new outlet store in the Pinecrest Shopping Center.

The store at 210 S. Pine St. is smaller than the original Best Bargains, still open at 6515 352nd Ave. in the Kenosha County Town of Wheatland.

The Burlington outlet is scheduled to be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The new store accepts cash, debit cards or credit cards.

The Pinecrest Shopping Center outlet originally was scheduled to open earlier this year, but ran into delays.

"Things didn't go as originally planned," store owner Douglas Helnore said. "I am happy to say that the Burlington location is up and running, and all because of the numerous people who have helped to accomplish this."

UN expels Iran from women’s rights body for protest crackdowns

