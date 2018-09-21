Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Root River Environmental Education Center

Two young women canoe past the Washington Park Golf Course in July 2016. They launched from the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St.

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is offering half-off boat rentals on Sunday, Sept. 30, the last day the Root River Environmental Education Community Center will be open to the public in 2018.

Half-off boat rentals are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last boat departing at 3 p.m. Boat rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Discounted rental prices are:

Canoes: $7.50/hour

Tandem kayaks: $7.50/hour

Single kayaks: $5/hour

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.

For more information email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912, or visit the website www.uwp.edu/REC.

