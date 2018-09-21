RACINE — The Root River Environmental Education Community Center, 1301 Sixth St., is offering half-off boat rentals on Sunday, Sept. 30, the last day the Root River Environmental Education Community Center will be open to the public in 2018.
Half-off boat rentals are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last boat departing at 3 p.m. Boat rentals are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Discounted rental prices are:
Canoes: $7.50/hour
Tandem kayaks: $7.50/hour
Single kayaks: $5/hour
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration, and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.
For more information email rec@uwp.edu, call 262-595-2912, or visit the website www.uwp.edu/REC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.