CITY OF BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington is standing by its decision to give a local resale shop more time to construct an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant restroom, despite objections from a Wisconsin disability advocacy group.
During a May 7 Burlington City Council meeting, Dorothy Dean, founder of state disability justice organization Disability Resource, claimed that the Burlington City Council ignored federal civil rights law in September when it granted the shop 2 Fancie Girls an additional five years to construct a handicap-accessible restroom.
"Nobody, elected or otherwise, has the authority to grant anyone or any business an exemption from civil rights,” Dean said as she addressed the City Council. She also said the move sets a false precedence concerning ADA compliance. "The City of Burlington illegally slammed the door on every person with a mobility problem, whether it is temporary or permanent, visible or invisible, current or future.
Despite Dean's proposal, Burlington City Attorney John Bjelajac said the City Council does not have any plans to reconsider its decision on the extension. "We have no intended desire to do anything differently," Bjelajac said.
Shop addresses concerns
Aubrey McGaughy, who co-owns 2 Fancie Girls, 225 E. Jefferson St., with daughter Cindy McGaughy, said she was a bit shocked when she received a notice from the City of Burlington stating the store was going to be a topic of discussion during the City Council meeting, considering changes the store made since moving into the building.
The McGaughys reworked the store's porch, installing a ramp to make the entrance more accessible. "We wanted to eliminate the barrier so all people can come into the store," McGaughy said. She said the work was important, because she has a grandmother in a wheelchair. "We are trying to make steps and we have a financial plan, we just can’t do it right away," McGaughy said.
In September, McGaughy said she and her daughter went to the Burlington City Council to request an exemption to not have a public restroom in the store at all.
According to Wisconsin state law, restroom exemptions can be made in a "small retail or mercantile building" with 25 or less occupants, restrooms "conveniently located" nearby and with permission by local government.
"Our goal was and is not to discriminate against any demographic," McGaughy said. "Our goal was to not have a public restroom of any kind, which is the norm for retail spaces," McGaughy said.
The City Council denied the exemption, and instead deferred 2 Fancie Girls' requirement to have an ADA standard bathroom within five years. Bjelajac said the City Council's decision was made due to the cost involved and the impact it would have on the business.
"We at the City of Burlington, we are not in the business of discriminating against those with disabilities. Obviously, we want all of business to be ADA compliant. This just gives them more time to become compliant," Bjelajac said. "They've been operating in good faith in my vantage point as the city attorney."
Bjelajac said there are public restrooms in close proximity to 2 Fancie Girls, including the Burlington Police Department, which is across the street and, according to Google Maps, 23 feet from 2 Fancie Girls.
Dean, who has been advocating for disability rights for 10 years, said that although restrooms may be close, there are a lot of factors not being considered, including weather, traffic along Jefferson Street or that to someone with a mobility issue, that might not be close enough.
"This sets a precedent," Dean said. "The last thing I want to do is to travel around the state talking to other municipalities about this issue. I'd rather stop it here than let other municipalities think they can circumvent the law simply because they don't like it."
The next step
Dean said that regardless of the Burlington City Council's decision to hold fast to its decision regarding 2 Fancie Girls, this is not the final step for her or her organization. "I think they are getting bad legal advice," Dean said.
She plans to discuss the issue with individuals on the state level about the City of Burlington's decision and is filing an open records request to find out who provided the City of Burlington with information that made them believe they could make this decision.
"I want to find out why this staff person said they could section of the building code to override the ADA," Dean said. "The ADA Act is a civil rights law and I can't imagine any business trying to rip apart civil rights law."
