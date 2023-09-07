LILY LAKE — The Dirty Hoedown — a big party known as a laid-back affair with good area bands performing — is Saturday, Sept. 9, at Lily Lake Resort in western Kenosha County, 7910 325th Ave., next to Lily Lake.

The performers — with the music falling mostly into the Americana and bluegrass genres — this year include Rust Belt; The Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane; Kevin Troestler & Friends; Bluegrass with Eric Nelson, Mike Kessler, Colby Millea, Georgia Rae and Trevor Mooney; The Good Ole Boys; and Rusty Horse.

This is a rain or shine event. There will be a big tent on site for the outside portion of the show.

The after-party lights up the night — literally — with a bonfire.

The event takes place at Lily Lake Resort, a motel and restaurant with a sandy beach and pier on the lake. The resort has a full-service bar serving food and often features outdoor live entertainment on the weekends.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The music starts at 5 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge. Note: The resort’s rooms are all reserved on Saturday, but call 262-537-2348 to check on any cancellations.