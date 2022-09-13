Diluted wastewater discharged into Root River and Lake Michigan after Sunday's rains

RACINE — There was discharge of diluted wastewater from Racine's sanitary sewer system Sunday and Monday into the Root River and Lake Michigan following historic rains.
Totals of the amount released are not expected to be released until the end of the week, when a formal report is issued by the state Department of Natural Resources.
According to a statement from the Racine Water Utility: "Significant rainfall accumulation and sustained duration resulted in the surcharging of sewer infrastructure and discharge into the river and lake. The system operated as designed in response to excess peak wet weather flows but was eventually overwhelmed by the rain event with initial reports of 6.75 inches over the duration."
The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
The first two buildings have been approved for a new business park popping up at the southeast corner of where Interstate 94 passes over Highway K (Northwestern Avenue), just across the street from DeBack Farms Business Park.
Isaiah Martinez-Phillips, 21, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged for the Aug. 3 shooting death of Romelle Miller, 28, of Racine.
Sitting in the front row, side-by-side, was Miller's brother, Joseph Hamilton, and Isaiah’s uncle, Michael Martinez, surrounded by loved ones from both families. The two families have long been close and see themselves as one family. They supported each other through the funeral of Miller, and now through the court hearings for Martinez-Phillips.
“This was an accidental shooting ... Isaiah does not deserve to be treated like a criminal,” Hamilton told The Journal Times, defending the man accused of killing his brother.
A Racine teen who was already charged earlier this week for having three-fourths of a pound of marijuana and multiple weapons now faces charges for instigating a fight in which six women attacked two women and stole a phone.